Music, Romanian design & gifts at Christmas fair in downtown Bucharest

The fourth edition of Alt.Craciun, an alternative Christmas fair organized by Arcub at Hanul Gabroveni in downtown Bucharest, will be organized between December 13 and December 21.

Visitors will find various locally made fashion items, jewelry, and design objects, as well as toys and decorations, and a selection of sweets, hot drinks, and natural juices.

The fair’s program also includes live concerts, with a playlist made up of rock, pop and folk songs. The concerts will be organized daily, and the program will be announced soon at Arcub.ro.

The fair can be visited daily between 12:00 and 20:00, and the access is free.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo: Facebook / Alt.Craciun)