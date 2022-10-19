Tech

Abris-backed Alsendo invests in Romanian SaaS specialist Innoship

19 October 2022
Private equity investor Abris Capital Partners has supported Alsendo, a technology shipping solutions business active in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, in acquiring a majority stake in Innoship - a Romanian SaaS delivery management platform.

Alsendo will team up with all four founders of Innoship, who are staying on board following the acquisition.

The startup Innoship, founded in 2019 by Daniel Nicolae, Andrei Paul, Dan Ungureanu and Robert Tănase, attracted funding in August 2020 from the capital fund GapMinder and Cătălin Grigorescu, a lawyer specializing in technology.

Following this latest transaction, Abris acquired the shares held in Innoship by GapMinder and Cătălin Grigorescu. Abris invested in Alsendo (formerly Apaczka) in 2020.

"This transaction will allow us to provide advanced solutions to a broadened universe of clients to support their business activities. It will create a unique platform, offering a wide range of tools for e-commerce customers – particularly larger businesses and marketplaces," commented Aleksandra Zawadzka, CFO of Alsendo, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Innoship is a pure SaaS delivery management specialist founded in Romania in 2019, offering advanced technology solutions that optimize last-mile management through data intelligence for over 200 medium and large retailers in Europe.

The company will help Alsendo's transition from reselling to a technology-driven, SaaS-focused business model. At the same time, Innoship will benefit from Alsendo's expertise in providing comprehensive shipping services and technological solutions for business customers, including e-commerce, marketplace and global enterprises.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elnur/Dreamstime.com)

