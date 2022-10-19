Romanian voice-recognition software producer Vatis announces record accuracy

Vatis Tech, a software producer founded by three experts in software development in 2020, announced that its voice recognition technology based on artificial intelligence for the Romanian language is reaching new milestones: a record accuracy of up to 95% in challenging areas for speech-to-text technologies, such as medical, legal or call centre.

The company announced the launch of new transcription models, designed for specific termed areas, such as medical or legal, but also for call centres, a huge transcription needs economic field.

Companies such as mediaTrust, Unicredit, Agerpress, Radio România and Gândul are already using Vatis Tech technology.

In September 2021, the company raised a 200,000 euro pre-seed financing round from several investors (Early Game Ventures, Sparking Capital, and Mălin Ștefănescu), and it’s currently preparing for a new round.

(Photo source: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)