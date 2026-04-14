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Madrid Institute of Gypsy Culture recognition for Romanian actress Alina Șerban

14 April 2026

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Actress and director Alina Șerban was awarded in the Young Talents category at this year’s Gypsy Culture Awards of the Institute of Gypsy Culture/ Instituto de Cultura Gitana in Madrid.

She was awarded “for her international career and contribution to making the narratives of the Romani people more visible.”

The awards were held on April 8, the International Romani Day. The date marks the first World Roma Congress, held in London in 1971, seen as a pivotal moment for the affirmation of Roma identity, the standardization of the Romani language, and the assertion of civil rights.

Alina Șerban stars in the feature film Gipsy Queen, released in local cinemas at the end of February. The Austrian-German co-production directed by Hüseyin Tabak has been nominated for 11 international awards and won seven of them.

The role of Ali, a mother fighting for a better future for her children, earned Șerban four Best Actress awards. For the role, the actress underwent an intensive year-long boxing training, eventually performing alongside professional athletes.

A graduate of the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest (UNATC), as well as of the New York University – Tisch School of the Arts and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, she has built a career in both theatre and film. She was awarded Romania’s Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, in recognition of her contribution to the development of the arts and the promotion of cultural diversity.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

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People

Madrid Institute of Gypsy Culture recognition for Romanian actress Alina Șerban

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Actress and director Alina Șerban was awarded in the Young Talents category at this year’s Gypsy Culture Awards of the Institute of Gypsy Culture/ Instituto de Cultura Gitana in Madrid.

She was awarded “for her international career and contribution to making the narratives of the Romani people more visible.”

The awards were held on April 8, the International Romani Day. The date marks the first World Roma Congress, held in London in 1971, seen as a pivotal moment for the affirmation of Roma identity, the standardization of the Romani language, and the assertion of civil rights.

Alina Șerban stars in the feature film Gipsy Queen, released in local cinemas at the end of February. The Austrian-German co-production directed by Hüseyin Tabak has been nominated for 11 international awards and won seven of them.

The role of Ali, a mother fighting for a better future for her children, earned Șerban four Best Actress awards. For the role, the actress underwent an intensive year-long boxing training, eventually performing alongside professional athletes.

A graduate of the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest (UNATC), as well as of the New York University – Tisch School of the Arts and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, she has built a career in both theatre and film. She was awarded Romania’s Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, in recognition of her contribution to the development of the arts and the promotion of cultural diversity.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

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