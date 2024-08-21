iBanFirst Romania’s country manager expands role to oversee fintech’s operations in Hungary

Fintech iBanFirst, with 13 offices in 10 countries, appointed Alin Latu as the country manager for Hungary while also remaining in charge of the Romanian operations. He will be responsible for strengthening the company’s presence in the Hungarian market, where iBanFirst launched its operations last year.

Alin Latu has seven years of expertise in the foreign exchange market and international payments. For the past three years, he served as country manager for iBanFirst Romania.

“The promotion comes after the successful results registered in Romania: an increase of 100% of the business year-to-year and 565 companies onboarded. Under his leadership, Romania became one of iBanFirst’s top three European markets,” reads the press release.

Latu holds a degree in Economic Cybernetics, Statistics, and Informatics from the Academy of Economic Studies.

“I am honored to take on this new challenge as country manager for Hungary. I look forward to building on the results the company has achieved so far and working closely with the local team to deliver exceptional service and innovative payment solutions to businesses in Hungary,” said Alin Latu, country manager Romania and Hungary at iBanFirst.

Johan Gabriels, regional director for South-East Europe at iBanFirst, commented: “We are thrilled to have Alin Latu lead our operations in Hungary. His expertise in the FX market, combined with his proven track record in managing and expanding our business in Romania, makes him the ideal candidate to drive our growth in Hungary.”

iBanFirst Group currently has 13 offices in 10 European countries (France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and the UK), as well as a white label business in Greece. The group processes transactions worth over EUR 1.4 billion monthly.

(Photo source: the company)