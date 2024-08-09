Luminița Runcan appointed GM of OTP Bank Romania

Luminița Runcan has been appointed the general manager of OTP Bank Romania, where she will coordinate the integration of OTP Romania into the BT Group.

The appointment follows Banca Transilvania's acquisition of OTP Bank Romania, a EUR 347.5 million deal announced in February of this year.

Runcan, who has received the approval of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) for the job, previously held several management positions at Banca Transilvania, including Deputy General Manager Treasury and Deputy General Manager Risk Management. She is a member of the board of directors of several BT Group companies, as well as the president of the Romanian Financial Markets Association, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Banks, and Treasurer of AmCham Romania.

She is one of the first 13 employees of Banca Transilvania, having made a significant contribution since the beginning of BT's activity, the bank said.

At the same time, BT appointed Cătălin Caragea as its deputy general manager and Chief Risk Officer.

Caragea joined the Banca Transilvania Group with over 20 years of experience in the field of risk management in banks in Romania and abroad, including at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, BCR, and Erste Group Vienna. At Banca Transilvania, he will coordinate the area of ​​risk management, including compliance, anti-fraud, information and technology security, risk and credit analysis, and operational risk management.

Romania's Competition Council authorized last month the transaction through which Banca Transilvania took over the local companies controlled by Hungarian group OTP - OTP Bank Romania, OTP Leasing Romania IFN, OTP Asset Management Romania, OTP Factoring, and its subsidiaries, OTP Consulting Romania, OTP Advisors, and OTP Bank Romania Foundation.

(Photos: Banca Transilvania)

