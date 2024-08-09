Finance

Luminița Runcan appointed GM of OTP Bank Romania

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luminița Runcan has been appointed the general manager of OTP Bank Romania, where she will coordinate the integration of OTP Romania into the BT Group.

The appointment follows Banca Transilvania's acquisition of OTP Bank Romania, a EUR 347.5 million deal announced in February of this year.

Runcan, who has received the approval of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) for the job, previously held several management positions at Banca Transilvania, including Deputy General Manager Treasury and Deputy General Manager Risk Management. She is a member of the board of directors of several BT Group companies, as well as the president of the Romanian Financial Markets Association, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Banks, and Treasurer of AmCham Romania.

She is one of the first 13 employees of Banca Transilvania, having made a significant contribution since the beginning of BT's activity, the bank said.

.

At the same time, BT appointed Cătălin Caragea as its deputy general manager and Chief Risk Officer.

Caragea joined the Banca Transilvania Group with over 20 years of experience in the field of risk management in banks in Romania and abroad, including at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, BCR, and Erste Group Vienna. At Banca Transilvania, he will coordinate the area of ​​risk management, including compliance, anti-fraud, information and technology security, risk and credit analysis, and operational risk management.

Romania's Competition Council authorized last month the transaction through which Banca Transilvania took over the local companies controlled by Hungarian group OTP - OTP Bank Romania, OTP Leasing Romania IFN, OTP Asset Management Romania, OTP Factoring, and its subsidiaries, OTP Consulting Romania, OTP Advisors, and OTP Bank Romania Foundation.

(Photos: Banca Transilvania)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Finance

Luminița Runcan appointed GM of OTP Bank Romania

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luminița Runcan has been appointed the general manager of OTP Bank Romania, where she will coordinate the integration of OTP Romania into the BT Group.

The appointment follows Banca Transilvania's acquisition of OTP Bank Romania, a EUR 347.5 million deal announced in February of this year.

Runcan, who has received the approval of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) for the job, previously held several management positions at Banca Transilvania, including Deputy General Manager Treasury and Deputy General Manager Risk Management. She is a member of the board of directors of several BT Group companies, as well as the president of the Romanian Financial Markets Association, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Banks, and Treasurer of AmCham Romania.

She is one of the first 13 employees of Banca Transilvania, having made a significant contribution since the beginning of BT's activity, the bank said.

.

At the same time, BT appointed Cătălin Caragea as its deputy general manager and Chief Risk Officer.

Caragea joined the Banca Transilvania Group with over 20 years of experience in the field of risk management in banks in Romania and abroad, including at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, BCR, and Erste Group Vienna. At Banca Transilvania, he will coordinate the area of ​​risk management, including compliance, anti-fraud, information and technology security, risk and credit analysis, and operational risk management.

Romania's Competition Council authorized last month the transaction through which Banca Transilvania took over the local companies controlled by Hungarian group OTP - OTP Bank Romania, OTP Leasing Romania IFN, OTP Asset Management Romania, OTP Factoring, and its subsidiaries, OTP Consulting Romania, OTP Advisors, and OTP Bank Romania Foundation.

(Photos: Banca Transilvania)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team