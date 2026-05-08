Hotel Alexandrion Experience in Romania’s Sinaia opens wellness center after EUR 1.5 million investment

Hotel Alexandrion Experience, part of Nawaf Salameh Family Office, has opened the spa & wellness concept Reemora Spa following a EUR 1.5 million investment, the company said.

This development is part of a broader experience upgrade plan, which includes expanding the family-oriented facilities, developing a new conference hall, launching a luxury apartment, and implementing an energy efficiency program, according to the company.

The wellness venue, which covers 1,380 sqm, offers both individual therapies and experiences for couples or families: a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, hammam, wet and dry saunas, cold plunge pool, salt room, and dedicated relaxation areas.

In 2017, Alexandrion Group expanded its activity into the hospitality sector with the acquisition of the Hotel New Montana in Sinaia. Following an extensive renovation process, the hotel reopened in 2023 under the Alexandrion Experience identity. The 4-star hotel has 168 rooms and suites, two restaurants with international and Japanese cuisine, as well as five conference rooms for both the corporate segment and private events.

Alexandrion Group is part of Nawaf Salameh Family Office, founded by entrepreneur Nawaf Salameh, who passed away last year. In addition to the production and distribution of spirits and wine through Alexandrion Group, it is active in the hospitality sector (Hotel Alexandrion Experience), oil & gas (NSS Oil & Gas), green energy (Domeniile Salameh Renewables), and defense (NSS Defense). It posted consolidated revenues of RON 829.2 million across all business lines in 2025.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com