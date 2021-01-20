Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:44
Sports

Romanian Alex Gavan gives up winter ascent of K2: For the moment, my time here is up

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Top Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger in an attempt to climb K2 without supplemental oxygen this winter, announced that he has decided to give up the ascent "for the moment." 

"Humbly listening to the signs and getting the message when it is all around written with capital letters has always kept me safe and on the right path in this life. Therefore, for the moment, my time here is up. I cherished and I am grateful for every second while on the steep slopes of the mighty K2 in winter," Gavan wrote in a Facebook post.

He also said that the death of Spanish climber Sergi Mingote left him heartbroken. 

Mingote has died from injuries sustained in a long fall on K2. Explorersweb.com reported that "Alex Gavan, Tamara Lunger, Magdalena Gorzkowska, and Oswaldo Oliveira tried to help him and asked for medical assistance, but nothing could be done to save his life."

In his Facebook post, the Romanian climber also said he was happy for the Nepali team that has reached the summit and thanked his partner Tamara Lunger. 

At 8,611 meters above sea level, K2 (nicknamed 'The Savage Mountain') is the second-highest mountain in the world. It is also one of the most challenging and dangerous mountains to climb, having the second-highest fatality rate among the fourteen 8000+ m peaks. Alex Gavan and Tamara Lunger announced in December that they have partnered in an attempt to climb 'The Savage Mountain' without supplemental oxygen.

So far, Gavan has climbed seven of the world's 14 peaks over 8,000 meters without using additional oxygen or Sherpas. He conquered his first peak over 8,000 meters – Cho Oyu (8,201 m) in 2006. He then continued with Gasherbrum I (8,080 m) in 2007, Makalu (8,485 m) in 2008, Manaslu (8,156 m) in 2011, Sishapangma Main (8,027 m) in 2013, Broad Peak (8,047 m) in 2014, and Gasherbrum II peak (8,035 m) in 2019.

The Romanian climber has also used the summits of the world's highest mountains to advance environmental causes, such as the quest against illegal logging, protecting and conserving Romania's virgin forests, creating the Bucharest Green Belt, or saving the asprete, an extremely rare "living fossil" fish that is still surviving in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Alex Gavan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:59
11 January 2021
Sports
Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:44
Sports

Romanian Alex Gavan gives up winter ascent of K2: For the moment, my time here is up

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Top Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger in an attempt to climb K2 without supplemental oxygen this winter, announced that he has decided to give up the ascent "for the moment." 

"Humbly listening to the signs and getting the message when it is all around written with capital letters has always kept me safe and on the right path in this life. Therefore, for the moment, my time here is up. I cherished and I am grateful for every second while on the steep slopes of the mighty K2 in winter," Gavan wrote in a Facebook post.

He also said that the death of Spanish climber Sergi Mingote left him heartbroken. 

Mingote has died from injuries sustained in a long fall on K2. Explorersweb.com reported that "Alex Gavan, Tamara Lunger, Magdalena Gorzkowska, and Oswaldo Oliveira tried to help him and asked for medical assistance, but nothing could be done to save his life."

In his Facebook post, the Romanian climber also said he was happy for the Nepali team that has reached the summit and thanked his partner Tamara Lunger. 

At 8,611 meters above sea level, K2 (nicknamed 'The Savage Mountain') is the second-highest mountain in the world. It is also one of the most challenging and dangerous mountains to climb, having the second-highest fatality rate among the fourteen 8000+ m peaks. Alex Gavan and Tamara Lunger announced in December that they have partnered in an attempt to climb 'The Savage Mountain' without supplemental oxygen.

So far, Gavan has climbed seven of the world's 14 peaks over 8,000 meters without using additional oxygen or Sherpas. He conquered his first peak over 8,000 meters – Cho Oyu (8,201 m) in 2006. He then continued with Gasherbrum I (8,080 m) in 2007, Makalu (8,485 m) in 2008, Manaslu (8,156 m) in 2011, Sishapangma Main (8,027 m) in 2013, Broad Peak (8,047 m) in 2014, and Gasherbrum II peak (8,035 m) in 2019.

The Romanian climber has also used the summits of the world's highest mountains to advance environmental causes, such as the quest against illegal logging, protecting and conserving Romania's virgin forests, creating the Bucharest Green Belt, or saving the asprete, an extremely rare "living fossil" fish that is still surviving in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Alex Gavan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:59
11 January 2021
Sports
Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market