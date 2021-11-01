Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:59
Sports

Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger for the winter climb of K2 without supplemental oxygen, said in a message that they are currently waiting for the next good weather window to continue their ascent safely. 

"Because "safety" is one of the keywords in each of my high altitude expeditions," Gavan said.

At 8,611 meters above sea level, K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world. It is also one of the most challenging and dangerous mountains to climb, having the second highest fatality rate among the fourteen 8000+ m peaks.

"It is no coincidence that I chose not to write anything from the moment I left Skardu. In the meantime, we reached base camp and returned after the first acclimatization ascent at over 6000 meters on the wonderful, formidable, and great teacher named Chogori. K2, that is, as the West renamed it about 150 years ago," reads Gavan's message.

The top Romanian climber also said that they hadn't seen the top of K2 for more than a week due to the bad weather. But this is normal in the high mountains "and even more so in winter and in this place, especially." 

Up there, the climbers face strong winds and low temperatures of minus 34 degrees Celsius "real feel" (and on the top, of minus 66 degrees Celsius). "Sometimes, when you breathe, you feel how the air that enters your lungs hurts, literally," Alex Gavan explained. 

However, he also said there is no other place he'd rather be and thanked all those who have sent him positive energy and supported his dreams, vision, and projects.

Alex Gavan is a top Romanian alpinist who has climbed seven of the world's 14 peaks over 8,000 meters without using additional oxygen or Sherpas. He conquered his first peak over 8,000 meters – Cho Oyu (8,201 m) in 2006. He then continued with Gasherbrum I (8,080 m) in 2007, Makalu (8,485 m) in 2008, Manaslu (8,156 m) in 2011, Sishapangma Main (8,027 m) in 2013, Broad Peak (8,047 m) in 2014, and Gasherbrum II peak (8,035 m) in 2019.

Gavan also uses the summits of the world's highest mountains to advance environmental causes, such as the quest against illegal logging, protecting and conserving Romania's virgin forests, Vacaresti Nature Park, creating the Bucharest Green Belt, "Oltenia de sub munte" UNESCO Geopark or saving the asprete, a rare fish species.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Alex Gavan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:29
22 December 2020
Sports
Romanian Alex Gavan, Italian Tamara Lunger set off for winter climb of the second highest peak in the world
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:59
Sports

Romanian alpinist’s K2 winter climb: We’re waiting for the next good weather window to continue the ascent safely

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger for the winter climb of K2 without supplemental oxygen, said in a message that they are currently waiting for the next good weather window to continue their ascent safely. 

"Because "safety" is one of the keywords in each of my high altitude expeditions," Gavan said.

At 8,611 meters above sea level, K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world. It is also one of the most challenging and dangerous mountains to climb, having the second highest fatality rate among the fourteen 8000+ m peaks.

"It is no coincidence that I chose not to write anything from the moment I left Skardu. In the meantime, we reached base camp and returned after the first acclimatization ascent at over 6000 meters on the wonderful, formidable, and great teacher named Chogori. K2, that is, as the West renamed it about 150 years ago," reads Gavan's message.

The top Romanian climber also said that they hadn't seen the top of K2 for more than a week due to the bad weather. But this is normal in the high mountains "and even more so in winter and in this place, especially." 

Up there, the climbers face strong winds and low temperatures of minus 34 degrees Celsius "real feel" (and on the top, of minus 66 degrees Celsius). "Sometimes, when you breathe, you feel how the air that enters your lungs hurts, literally," Alex Gavan explained. 

However, he also said there is no other place he'd rather be and thanked all those who have sent him positive energy and supported his dreams, vision, and projects.

Alex Gavan is a top Romanian alpinist who has climbed seven of the world's 14 peaks over 8,000 meters without using additional oxygen or Sherpas. He conquered his first peak over 8,000 meters – Cho Oyu (8,201 m) in 2006. He then continued with Gasherbrum I (8,080 m) in 2007, Makalu (8,485 m) in 2008, Manaslu (8,156 m) in 2011, Sishapangma Main (8,027 m) in 2013, Broad Peak (8,047 m) in 2014, and Gasherbrum II peak (8,035 m) in 2019.

Gavan also uses the summits of the world's highest mountains to advance environmental causes, such as the quest against illegal logging, protecting and conserving Romania's virgin forests, Vacaresti Nature Park, creating the Bucharest Green Belt, "Oltenia de sub munte" UNESCO Geopark or saving the asprete, a rare fish species.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Alex Gavan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:29
22 December 2020
Sports
Romanian Alex Gavan, Italian Tamara Lunger set off for winter climb of the second highest peak in the world
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position