Residential developer Alesonor announced the appointment of the technology group for construction services STRABAG Romania as the general contractor for the construction of Phase II of the Amber Forest suburb, located in Tunari, Ilfov County - close to Bucharest.

The project includes building a residential area that will include 172 housing units, comprising a total of 91 villas and 81 apartments with parking and a total built-up area of more than 23,000 square meters. Site organization is scheduled to begin in February, with construction works starting immediately after.

Construction works will also start on the Type D apartment buildings, comprising a total of 81 apartment units across 3 separate buildings.

Amber Forest suburb offers a wide variety of housing types, including over 20 villa types starting from 3 rooms, as well as more than 14 types of studios and apartments, designed to meet diverse needs and lifestyles. Prices for currently available 3-room green villas start at EUR 331,000 + VAT, and for 2-room green apartments start at EUR 165,000 + VAT. To date, 270 units have been delivered out of a total of 580 sold, from 690 available.

Amber Forest is built on the principles of the 15-minute city, allowing easy access to all essential facilities within a maximum 15-minute walk or bike ride from any residence. Developed on 31 hectares, with only 15% built-up area, the suburb will feature modern infrastructure and complete amenities, including sports and leisure areas, a school, kindergarten, and after-school programs (official opening scheduled for September 2026), an open-air cinema, a commercial area, an office hub, medical services, as well as parks and green spaces covering a total area of 5.3 hectares.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)