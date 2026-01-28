AI, Legacy, and the Cost of Standing Still: The Strategic Reality Facing Europe’s Banks

News from Companies

Over the past five years, the financial ecosystem across Central and Eastern Europe has undergone a quiet but profound transformation. What began as an urgent push for digitisation has evolved into a deeper reconfiguration of how finance is built, distributed, and experienced, from the unbundling of legacy banking infrastructure and the rise of embedded finance to the convergence of payments, credit, loyalty, and data-driven decision-making.

Insights gathered across previous editions of UNCHAIN Festival and distilled in its sector whitepapers point to a clear direction: finance in CEE is no longer defined by isolated products or institutions, but by ecosystems. Banks are navigating legacy “spaghetti” infrastructures while experimenting with parallel core systems and AI-driven internal automation. Retailers are moving beyond transactions toward experience-first models where payments, lending, and loyalty blend seamlessly into the customer journey. Meanwhile, fintechs are no longer challengers at the edges, but integral players shaping interfaces, expectations, and speed.



Against this backdrop, UNCHAIN Festival returns to Oradea on 17–18 June 2026, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, exclusive industry insights, and strategic connections for over 800 senior leaders and decision-makers from more than 40 countries. This event marks its 5th anniversary and has evolved into a comprehensive platform that connects financial institutions, regulators, technology providers, and industry leaders at a time when alignment has become a strategic necessity.

"During the first four years of the UNCHAIN Festival, we have seen a lot of international cooperation and merchant integration. Technology combines various verticals even more closely. Many non-banks are now entering the financial services market by offering embedded finance options or loyalty/crypto products to their customers. There are many challenges with regulation, but this is exactly why we're bringing everybody to the same table - so law can keep up with innovation, and vice versa. Technology adoption, as in digital-first and customer-vertically specialized, continues to develop. Neobanks, digital brokers are getting more and more prolific," says David Pollack, Managing Partner at UNCHAIN.

From Fintech Disruption to Financial Integration



As geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory pressure, and economic fragmentation continue to test Europe’s resilience, UNCHAIN 2026 positions itself at the intersection of these forces, fostering dialogue around regional integration, trust, and execution. The event aligns with the emerging EU Inc. vision and aims to strengthen Europe’s internal economic cohesion, making it a vital platform for stakeholders committed to regional resilience and innovation.



In its fifth year, UNCHAIN reflects the maturity of the ecosystem it serves. Fintech is no longer a vertical; it is embedded across banking, payments, retail, mobility, and public infrastructure. The 2026 agenda will cover critical topics such as programmable capital markets, embedded financial models beyond checkout, hybrid digital–human banking experiences, and the role of AI as an internal efficiency engine rather than a blunt customer-facing tool.



These discussions build directly on patterns observed over time at UNCHAIN: banks seeking clarity over ownership versus partnership, merchants pushing back against outdated loyalty and cashback mechanics, and regulators grappling with frameworks designed for a world that no longer exists.



Industry Voices on Innovation and Regulation



Erik Barna, Co-Founder of FaraGrija.ro, highlights the growing exchange between banking and insurance: "Insurance is the smallest brother of banking. Instead of borrowing from insurance, banking can inspire innovation in insurtech. Directives like PSD2 boosted fintech startups; we need something similar for insurance."



Similarly, regulators are navigating new challenges at the intersection of data, AI, and innovation. Ivana Jolic, Director at the Croatian National Bank, explains: "Credit risk AI needs vast data, but GDPR restricts usage. We must find a balance for keeping systems safe while fostering innovation."



Michal Vodrážka of the Czech National Bank adds: "Instant payments should be the norm without over-reliance on law. We focus on improving existing infrastructure while monitoring developments like the digital euro."



From the merchant perspective, Ciprian Pîrv, Country Managing Director at Payten, observes: "Merchants want seamless payment methods that are stable and error-free. Innovation drives adoption when it delivers direct benefits and competitive advantage."



Scale, Continuity, and Regional Relevance



What started as a 350-delegate gathering has grown into one of the most influential financial platforms in the region. Across its previous editions, UNCHAIN has brought together well over 2,000 participants, creating a cumulative, cross-border community of decision-makers shaping the future of finance in CEE.



With approximately 75% of attendees from the financial sector, UNCHAIN has become a reference platform for meaningful, outcome-driven conversations that can shape how finance is understood in CEE.

"The fifth anniversary represents more than just a chronological milestone; it marks a fundamental shift in our regional impact.

We are moving beyond the 'fintech' label because the challenges of 2026 — liquidity, credit access, and risk management — require a unified 'Finance' front. By transitioning from the 'Fintech Fortress' to the Finance Fortress, we are inviting the entire spectrum of the financial industry to Oradea to ensure that CEE remains a cohesive, innovative, and resilient economic bloc within the European Union. EU Inc. will definitely be a big topic this year at UNCHAIN", says David Pollack, Managing Partner at UNCHAIN.

Reflecting on the momentum behind the 2026 edition, Eliad Saporta, Founder & CEO of Coriunder and long-time UNCHAIN contributor, notes: "What we are seeing across banking and payments is not a race for the next shiny feature, but a recalibration of roles. In 2026, the real competitive advantage will come from institutions that understand context, knowing when to automate, when to intervene, and how to stay visible in the moments that matter most to customers. This is exactly the type of conversation UNCHAIN."



Mr. Saporta's contribution at UNCHAIN 2026 will further explore how infrastructure choices, AI governance, and embedded finance models are reshaping short- and medium-term strategies across Europe’s financial institutions.



A Platform for Connection and Execution



Hosted within the historic Oradea Fortress, UNCHAIN 2026 continues to combine strategic content with a highly curated networking environment, offering brands and institutions full exposure to the CEE market in a single setting. The event brings together private-sector leaders alongside central banks, regulators, and global networks such as Visa, reinforcing its role as a bridge between policy, innovation, and real-world execution.



As Central and Eastern Europe moves from catching up to actively shaping Europe’s financial future, UNCHAIN Festival stands as the place where that future is debated, challenged, and built.



