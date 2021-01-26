Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian supplier of services for farmers to issue EUR 40 mln bonds

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, will issue EUR 40 million worth of bonds under a private placement, Profit.ro reported.

The company will later float the papers at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company's shareholders endorsed the move.

The bonds will have a maturity of 7 years and a nominal value of EUR 50,000 or EUR 250,000 (to be decided by the managing board), making them inaccessible to small individual investors.

The company's managing board will decide the yield upon the book-building process.

Agricover Holding Group is controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani (87.2%), a major player in the local agricultural market, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% minority stake.

The group includes the companies Agricover, Agricover Credit IFN, and Abatorul Peris. The agri-business division comprises mature business lines - distribution of inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, diesel), grain trade, silage services, milk recovery, and the group's new businesses - distribution of fresh vegetables and fruits, and pork processing activity. The agri-finance division includes financing activity and specialized insurance services for agriculture.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:36
21 January 2021
Capital markets
Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian supplier of services for farmers to issue EUR 40 mln bonds

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, will issue EUR 40 million worth of bonds under a private placement, Profit.ro reported.

The company will later float the papers at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company's shareholders endorsed the move.

The bonds will have a maturity of 7 years and a nominal value of EUR 50,000 or EUR 250,000 (to be decided by the managing board), making them inaccessible to small individual investors.

The company's managing board will decide the yield upon the book-building process.

Agricover Holding Group is controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani (87.2%), a major player in the local agricultural market, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% minority stake.

The group includes the companies Agricover, Agricover Credit IFN, and Abatorul Peris. The agri-business division comprises mature business lines - distribution of inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, diesel), grain trade, silage services, milk recovery, and the group's new businesses - distribution of fresh vegetables and fruits, and pork processing activity. The agri-finance division includes financing activity and specialized insurance services for agriculture.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:36
21 January 2021
Capital markets
Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market