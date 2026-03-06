Romania’s poultry producer Agricola Group to invest EUR 30 million in development this year  

Romanian poultry producer Agricola Group plans to invest more than EUR 30 million in 2026, mainly to expand processing capacity and modernize production facilities, group president Grigore Horoi told Ziarul Financiar.

The largest project is the modernization and capacity expansion of the Prăjești slaughterhouse, which processes the company’s premium chicken ranges such as Happy Chicken, Woodcock, and Corn-Fed Chicken. The investment amounts to EUR 14 million, of which EUR 3 million will be financed through the EU-funded DR-22 measure for investments in the conditioning, storage, and processing of agricultural products.

The investment program also includes the acquisition of the Simionești farm and the modernization of the Șerbești farm, projects together valued at about EUR 15.5 million. The purchase of the Simionești facility will increase the group’s chicken production capacity by around 7%. Additional spending is planned for new equipment.

Founded in 1992, Agricola Group has invested approximately EUR 250 million in its operations and has grown into one of the top five players in Romania’s meat market, generating annual revenues of about EUR 250 million.

The group reported a turnover of RON 1.2 billion (about EUR 240 million) in 2024. Its operations include several companies across the poultry and processed meat segments, including Agricola Internațional, Salbac, Europrod, Avicola Lumina, and Aicbac.

(Photo: the company)

