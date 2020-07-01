New agency will approve all major governmental IT projects in Romania

A newly established government agency – the Authority for Romania’s Digitization (ADR) – will approve all the governmental IT acquisitions of over EUR 500,000, according to G4Media.ro.

The agency will also manage about EUR 2 billion worth of EU funds for digitization, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Authority for Romania’s Digitization was created by the new Liberal Government and will be directly subordinated to prime minister Ludovic Orban.

It will take over several structures within the Ministry of Transports, Infrastructure and Communications with essential responsibilities in the IT sector.

One of the structures it will encompass is the Technical-Economic Committee for the Information Society, a structure that approves governmental IT projects with values over EUR 500,000, ADR president Sabin Sarmas explained in a public debate on Monday, January 6.

The new agency will also take over two structures from the same ministry in charge of drafting and financing EU-funded projects. It will thus manage the Operational Program for Intelligent Growth and Digitization, for which Romania will receive EUR 2 billion from the European Union, Sabin Sarmas explained.

ADR will become operational on January 30 and will initially have 35 employees.

ANIS, the association that represents companies in Romania’s software and services industry, saluted the Government’s decision to establish the new Authority for Romania’s Digitization but said the authority should have at least 120 employees, like the similar agency in Estonia, and that it should pay higher wages to attract IT specialists.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]