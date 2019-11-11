Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 08:27
Business
Turnover of Romanian software industry to reach EUR 6.2 bln this year
11 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s software industry is expected to reach a turnover of approximately EUR 6.2 billion this year, up by about 10.4% compared to 2018, when the turnover in this sector reached EUR 5.7 bln, according to estimates by market research company KeysFin.

Some 58% of the turnover is generated by firms located in the capital city Bucharest.

Foreign investors control 53% of the equity of software companies in Romania, while the share of local investments saw an annual advance of about 5 percentage points to 47% in 2018.

Foreign investors in the local software market come from over 60 countries, with Germany (10.7%), Luxembourg (7.3%), Netherlands (7.2%), UK (5.5%) and Cyprus (with 4.8% of the total), accumulating two thirds of the total foreign equity. As for the local investors, they come from the big cities of the country, such as Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, as well as from medium-sized cities, such as Târgu-Mureş.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 08:27
Business
Turnover of Romanian software industry to reach EUR 6.2 bln this year
11 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s software industry is expected to reach a turnover of approximately EUR 6.2 billion this year, up by about 10.4% compared to 2018, when the turnover in this sector reached EUR 5.7 bln, according to estimates by market research company KeysFin.

Some 58% of the turnover is generated by firms located in the capital city Bucharest.

Foreign investors control 53% of the equity of software companies in Romania, while the share of local investments saw an annual advance of about 5 percentage points to 47% in 2018.

Foreign investors in the local software market come from over 60 countries, with Germany (10.7%), Luxembourg (7.3%), Netherlands (7.2%), UK (5.5%) and Cyprus (with 4.8% of the total), accumulating two thirds of the total foreign equity. As for the local investors, they come from the big cities of the country, such as Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, as well as from medium-sized cities, such as Târgu-Mureş.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization
08 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Why are the votes from abroad important? (comment)
08 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 670,000 Romanians vote abroad, an all time record
08 November 2019
Destination: Bucharest
“Destination: Bucharest”: Romania’s Capital city, a top destination for specialty coffee lovers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40