Real Estate

AFI Europe reportedly weighs EUR 315 mln retail parks acquisition amid strong Romania pipeline

14 April 2026

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Israeli developer AFI Europe is expanding both organically and through potential acquisitions in Romania, its key market, where it holds a EUR 1.52 billion portfolio and a substantial development pipeline.

According to data cited by Ziarul Financiar, the company is currently evaluating the acquisition of a portfolio of six retail parks put up for sale by MAS Real Estate. The assets - Value Centres located in Ploiești, Zalău, Roman, Baia Mare, Sfântu Gheorghe, and Bârlad - have a combined leasable area of 125,500 sqm, an occupancy rate above 98%, and a total value of around EUR 315 million.

If completed, the deal would significantly strengthen AFI Europe’s position in the Romanian real estate market, potentially lifting it from fifth to second place among investors.

Romania is the group’s most important market, with assets generating annual rental income of EUR 116 million and an average occupancy rate of 94%.

At the same time, AFI Europe is advancing several projects already under construction. These include AFI Central Tower in Bucharest (29,425 sqm of office space, scheduled for delivery in Q1 2028, with estimated annual rent of EUR 9.7 million), AFI Brașov Tower 2 (11,782 sqm, Q1 2027), and AFI Home North A - a residential development in northern Bucharest comprising 244 apartments, due in Q2 2026.

At Home North residential complex, AFI will complete this year the construction of the second building this year and will deliver 164 new apartments. The first building, AFI Home North C, with 80 apartments, was completed in April last year.

Beyond these, the company has a development pipeline on its own land valued at over EUR 100 million: AFI Tech Park 3, AFI North B, AFI Home Cotroceni, and the AFI City residential project in the Bucureștii Noi area, along with additional land reserves in Pipera and Măgurele.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

AFI Europe reportedly weighs EUR 315 mln retail parks acquisition amid strong Romania pipeline

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israeli developer AFI Europe is expanding both organically and through potential acquisitions in Romania, its key market, where it holds a EUR 1.52 billion portfolio and a substantial development pipeline.

According to data cited by Ziarul Financiar, the company is currently evaluating the acquisition of a portfolio of six retail parks put up for sale by MAS Real Estate. The assets - Value Centres located in Ploiești, Zalău, Roman, Baia Mare, Sfântu Gheorghe, and Bârlad - have a combined leasable area of 125,500 sqm, an occupancy rate above 98%, and a total value of around EUR 315 million.

If completed, the deal would significantly strengthen AFI Europe’s position in the Romanian real estate market, potentially lifting it from fifth to second place among investors.

Romania is the group’s most important market, with assets generating annual rental income of EUR 116 million and an average occupancy rate of 94%.

At the same time, AFI Europe is advancing several projects already under construction. These include AFI Central Tower in Bucharest (29,425 sqm of office space, scheduled for delivery in Q1 2028, with estimated annual rent of EUR 9.7 million), AFI Brașov Tower 2 (11,782 sqm, Q1 2027), and AFI Home North A - a residential development in northern Bucharest comprising 244 apartments, due in Q2 2026.

At Home North residential complex, AFI will complete this year the construction of the second building this year and will deliver 164 new apartments. The first building, AFI Home North C, with 80 apartments, was completed in April last year.

Beyond these, the company has a development pipeline on its own land valued at over EUR 100 million: AFI Tech Park 3, AFI North B, AFI Home Cotroceni, and the AFI City residential project in the Bucureștii Noi area, along with additional land reserves in Pipera and Măgurele.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)

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