M&A

Romanian subsidiary of medical imagery group Affidea expands by acquiring five units

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Affidea Romania, the largest imaging services operator in the country, part of the European group of the same name, announced the acquisition of five centres, namely the Phoenix clinics in Bucharest, Arad, Sf. Gheorghe, Sighetu Marmaţiei, and the GMH Clinic in the Capital, reaching a network of 81 units in 33 cities.

This expansion also marks Affidea's entry into two new cities, Sf. Gheorghe and Sighetu Marmaţiei, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We continue to invest in expanding the Affidea network to be closer to patients and to respond to a real need for rapid access to modern, safe, and high-quality medical services in as many communities in Romania as possible," said Răzvan Predica, Affidea Cluster CEO Romania, Hungary, and Greece.

Founded in 1991, the Affidea group operates approximately 420 centres in 15 countries.

Phoenix Clinics has been offering medical and diagnostic imaging services since 2007, under the leadership of Dr. Nicolae Bolog. The company that owns the clinic brand is called Phoenix Swiss Med, and in 2024 had a turnover of RON 1.9 million and a net profit of RON 246,385.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
M&A

Romanian subsidiary of medical imagery group Affidea expands by acquiring five units

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Affidea Romania, the largest imaging services operator in the country, part of the European group of the same name, announced the acquisition of five centres, namely the Phoenix clinics in Bucharest, Arad, Sf. Gheorghe, Sighetu Marmaţiei, and the GMH Clinic in the Capital, reaching a network of 81 units in 33 cities.

This expansion also marks Affidea's entry into two new cities, Sf. Gheorghe and Sighetu Marmaţiei, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We continue to invest in expanding the Affidea network to be closer to patients and to respond to a real need for rapid access to modern, safe, and high-quality medical services in as many communities in Romania as possible," said Răzvan Predica, Affidea Cluster CEO Romania, Hungary, and Greece.

Founded in 1991, the Affidea group operates approximately 420 centres in 15 countries.

Phoenix Clinics has been offering medical and diagnostic imaging services since 2007, under the leadership of Dr. Nicolae Bolog. The company that owns the clinic brand is called Phoenix Swiss Med, and in 2024 had a turnover of RON 1.9 million and a net profit of RON 246,385.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour