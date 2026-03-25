Romanian subsidiary of medical imagery group Affidea expands by acquiring five units

Affidea Romania, the largest imaging services operator in the country, part of the European group of the same name, announced the acquisition of five centres, namely the Phoenix clinics in Bucharest, Arad, Sf. Gheorghe, Sighetu Marmaţiei, and the GMH Clinic in the Capital, reaching a network of 81 units in 33 cities.

This expansion also marks Affidea's entry into two new cities, Sf. Gheorghe and Sighetu Marmaţiei, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We continue to invest in expanding the Affidea network to be closer to patients and to respond to a real need for rapid access to modern, safe, and high-quality medical services in as many communities in Romania as possible," said Răzvan Predica, Affidea Cluster CEO Romania, Hungary, and Greece.

Founded in 1991, the Affidea group operates approximately 420 centres in 15 countries.

Phoenix Clinics has been offering medical and diagnostic imaging services since 2007, under the leadership of Dr. Nicolae Bolog. The company that owns the clinic brand is called Phoenix Swiss Med, and in 2024 had a turnover of RON 1.9 million and a net profit of RON 246,385.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)