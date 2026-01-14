Adient plans closure of Ploieşti plant, cutting about 1,000 jobs

Adient, one of the world’s largest producers of automotive seating, plans to shut down its factory in Ploieşti, Prahova County, a move that would result in the loss of around 1,000 jobs, the company said in a statement on January 13 cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The US-based group said it intends to restructure operations at the Ploieşti site, with production expected to cease by mid-2027 following a gradual workforce reduction of approximately 1,010 positions. Employees and trade union representatives were informed on January 12, and the legally required consultation process has been initiated.

“The profound transformations across the automotive industry have led Adient to face significant commercial pressures and, in this context, the company anticipates the interruption of operations at the Ploieşti plant,” the company said.

It added that the decision was taken to preserve Adient’s “resilience and competitiveness in the long term” amid persistent economic challenges.

According to the statement, the main factors behind the decision include uncertainty over the pace of the transition to electric mobility, weakening consumer demand, an overall decline in automotive market volumes, and intensifying competition.

Adient said it had carried out a comprehensive assessment of possible alternatives but concluded that there was no viable option to continue operations at the Romanian facility.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cagkan Sayin/Dreamstime.com)