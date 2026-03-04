International hospitality brand Accor to open new Mercure hotel in Craiova

Accord, a major hospitality group active worldwide, has signed a franchise agreement with Romanian investor MKS PROD to open a new Mercure hotel in Craiova, southern Romania.

The new-build hotel will be located in the city center. It will feature 78 guestrooms, flexible workspaces, a contemporary décor inspired by local cultural references, a modern meeting suite, an all - day restaurant, lobby bar, fitness facilities, and on-site parking.

“The signing of Mercure Craiova represents a strategic milestone in our ongoing expansion within Romania’s most dynamic regional hubs. This project not only reinforces Mercure’s position as a leader in the midscale segment but also demonstrates our commitment to growing Accor's footprint in partnership with local investors, further strengthening the country’s tourism and business infrastructure,” said Frank Reul, Vice President of Development, Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Eastern Europe, Balkans, Italy & Greece.

“Partnering with Accor marks the beginning of an exciting strategic journey for us. We are confident that Accor’s global expertise and strong operating model will add significant value to our upcoming developments, starting here in Craiova, as we work together to enhance the region's appeal for both business and leisure travellers,” added Simona - Mihaela Pirjol, owner of the project, MKS PROD.

Accor operates over 1,000 hotels across 70 countries globally, and has 200 new hotels under development. In Romania, the brand operates 25 hotels and has a development pipeline of 40 properties across multiple brands.

(Photo source: press release)