Outsourcing service provider Accenture opens seventh center in Romania

by Romania Insider
Accenture, one of the biggest providers of outsourcing and management consultancy services, will open a new center in Brasov, it’s seventh in Romania, where it will hire 100 people in the next six months. It will initially focus on university graduates who speak German.

The center will be inaugurated in December and will be located in the Coresi Business Park in Brasov.

Accenture has over 2,700 employees in five Romanian cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Targu-Mures, Iasi and Timisoara.

The company, which has annual revenues of about USD 35 billion, has about 425,000 employees worldwide. Its central headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland.

