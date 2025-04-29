OptiComm.AI brings intelligent prediction technology into the VTEX ecosystem by integrating with the bocado.ro marketplace

News from Companies

Bocado.ro, one of the most important marketplaces in the VTEX ecosystem, has integrated OptiComm.AI's intelligent prediction technology. The integration is an advantage for Bocado customers, whose ordering process will be greatly simplified, but also other VTEX stores that will be able to quickly integrate the intelligent prediction capabilities offered by OptiComm.AI.

Through the implementation of advanced deep learning algorithms and other AI systems, OptiComm.AI analyzes and correlates multiple data sources to predict customers' next orders, as well as to provide recommendations that accelerate growth. Its capabilities include intelligent cross-selling, discovering growth opportunities, and analyzing the potential of new products.

The integration marks a new stage in VTEX's mission to provide cutting-edge technological solutions that enable online retailers to anticipate and meet their customers' needs. By using the OptiComm.AI intelligent prediction platform, VTEX stores can transform their traditional ordering process into an intelligent system for anticipating and fulfilling customer needs.

VTEX's ability to unify and optimize sales and fulfillment operations and OptiComm.AI's capability to leverage clients' existing infrastructure significantly reduce implementation time for VTEX stores, both in Romania and across Europe.

"At VTEX, we have always sought to incorporate the newest technologies into our commerce platform. The integration with OptiComm.AI represents a significant advancement in how retailers can use artificial intelligence to accelerate their growth," said Cătălin Vlădescu, Vice President of Growth CEE & Germany. "This integration will offer our customers a perspective that goes beyond simple demand forecasting, allowing them to both visualize future sales and optimize them for maximum profit."

"OptiComm.AI doesn't just predict what your customers will order, but also their needs - whether they have ordered from your store before or not," said Cristi Movilă, CEO of OptiComm.AI. "Our partnership with VTEX will make the platform available to multiple retailers across Europe and globally, improving their ability to meet customer needs and increasing their efficiency and profitability."

The integration of OptiComm.AI with the VTEX platform aligns with the e-commerce platform's broader strategy to leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced commerce experiences. The OptiComm.AI solution, supported by technology partners including Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, and AWS, is already being adopted by major companies in the retail and logistics sectors.

VTEX customers can access OptiComm.AI’s capabilities starting May 25, 2025.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability.



VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

About OptiComm

OptiComm is a Romanian technology company that enables businesses to anticipate buyer needs and adjust their business processes to fulfill them. Using a proprietary system for data collection and correlation, combined with AI-based predictions, OptiComm provides solutions for optimizing operations in retail and logistics. Developed with 100% Romanian expertise and capital, the OptiComm platform is the result of collaboration between a team of specialists with vast experience in management, marketing, Deep Learning, and AI. For more information about the OptiComm solution, visit www.opticomm.ai

*This is a Press release.