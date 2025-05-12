S&P warns of ineffective policymaking in Romania regardless of presidential election outcome
Regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections in Romania, policymaking would become more fragmented, less stable, and less effective over the next few months, S&P Global told Reuters.
"(This) could lead to weaker growth, fiscal, and external outcomes than our already pessimistic assumptions," the rating agency said.
S&P Global said its post-election scenarios included an unstable minority government, which could attempt to advance with fiscal consolidation measures.
A decision to call early parliamentary elections would further delay budget cuts and pressure refinancing efforts, while a third scenario saw the formation of a unity government with sufficient backing for fiscal stabilisation.
Romania is on the edge of a downgrade to junk after years of wide public deficits.
S&P changed the outlook on Romania's sovereign rating to negative in January and pushing the country's debt out of the investment-grade category depends on a second fiscal corrective package that gained importance after the 2024 ESA public deficit was released by Eurostat at 9.3% of GDP – well above 8.6% calculated locally on cash base.
The S&P rating agency warned in January that it would lower Romania's rating – putting it in the junk region – if the public finance metrics deteriorate at a faster pace, under the effect of either slower economic growth or government policies.
At that point, in January, S&P said that in the absence of further fiscal consolidation steps [on top of the end-December consolidation package], it expected a 7.5% public deficit in 2025 and slow fiscal consolidation to a 5.8%-of-GDP gap in 2028 with the debt-to-GDP ratio reaching 65.4% at the end of the four-year forecast period.
The 2.3%-of-GDP public gap in Q1 pushed up consensus expectations to a full-year deficit of over 9%, increasing the importance of a second fiscal consolidation package.
Separately, the European Commission expects a detailed budgetary plan for the seven-year fiscal consolidation under the Excessive Deficit Procedure. The outgoing cabinet has reportedly inked a plan that includes a 2pp VAT rate hike, higher dividend tax rate, and other elements of increased taxation.
(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)