METIGLA – 20% revenue growth in 2024 and long-term investment plans

News from Companies

The company ended 2024 with €27.5 million in revenue and projects a further 15% growth in 2025.

Major investments planned for the coming years, focusing on enhanced customer experience through automation, digitalization, portfolio expansion, international growth, and sustainability.

From Romania to Western Europe: local production, international expansion.

METIGLA, one of the leading manufacturers of complete metal roofing and cladding solutions, part of the Belgian group of the same name, reported a 20% increase in revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year. The company reached a turnover of approximately €27.5 million (around 137 million RON), up from approximately €23 million (around 114.1 million RON) in 2023. These results validate the strength and consistency of METIGLA’s business model during a year when volatility was the defining feature of the construction sector.

"This growth is no coincidence. We've built a sustainable and flexible model, allowing us to navigate challenging environments while continuing to invest in the future. 2024 was about adaptation and resilience; 2025 will be about consolidation and expansion," said Olivier Somers, Group CEO of METIGLA.

In terms of product volumes, METIGLA also recorded a 25% increase last year, maintaining the upward trend seen in recent years. With 85% of its business generated in Romania and 15% from exports to countries such as Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, METIGLA is planning significant investments in digitalization, automation, sustainability, and European expansion over the next few years.

METIGLA serves both the residential and industrial sectors, producing a full range of metal roofing and industrial construction solutions in Romania, including metal tiles, rainwater systems, accessories, mineral wool sandwich panels, and galvanized profiles.

METIGLA – business growth in a shrinking market

These results come in the context of a market still searching for stability after the transformations brought about by the post-pandemic period, the local economic climate, and geopolitical tensions. In 2024, Romania’s roofing market totaled €282.9 million, a slight decrease from 2023 (-4.8%), with the metal tile segment dominating at €206 million (73%), according to the latest data from Neomar.

Moreover, in a market increasingly focused on quality and sustainability, METIGLA has established itself as a key player in the premium segment for metal roofing solutions. This positioning is supported by an innovative product portfolio, fully automated production and logistics processes, the use of top-quality raw materials, and a consultative sales approach. Close collaboration with a select network of premium installers and construction companies ensures consistently high standards of execution and aesthetics.

Strong performance across all business lines

METIGLA also holds the third position in the rainwater system market, with a major competitive advantage: it is the only local manufacturer with a fully robotized production line in this category. In the sandwich panel segment, METIGLA strengthened its market position amid rising demand for mineral wool solutions driven by new fire safety regulations and the expansion of industrial and commercial buildings incorporating photovoltaic panels. The company is now among the top three producers of mineral wool sandwich panels in Romania, serving projects that demand high standards of energy efficiency, protection, and sustainability.

"The market is more volatile than ever, influenced by raw material price fluctuations, general inflation, and geopolitical crises. Yet for us, 2024 was a year of building: we strengthened our team, optimized our Ceptura plant, expanded across Europe, and laid the groundwork for our five-year investment plan," said Cristian Mătășel, General Manager of METIGLA.

Strategic investments for transformation and growth

In 2025, METIGLA enters a new development phase, supported by a solid mid-term investment plan focused on fully automating production lines, accelerating digitalization, investing in robotics, and launching new product lines. A top priority is developing sustainable technologies, especially expanding the portfolio of integrated photovoltaic metal roofing solutions.

"Investments are about more than just technology or equipment. They represent our commitment to sustainable growth and a concrete response to the market’s demand for fast, smart, and environmentally friendly solutions. Digitalization and robotics are not just options—they are essential directions to ensure high performance in every project," said Olivier Somers, METIGLA shareholder.

This year, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency, optimize internal processes, and expand its distribution network into new European markets. Simultaneously, the focus remains on developing products with high energy performance, modern aesthetics, and adaptability to contemporary architectural demands, alongside further advances in digitalization and technology.

"Although 2025 will not be without challenges, we see clear signs of a maturing market. We rely on strong foundations and a European context that favors sustainable solutions and local manufacturing. For this year, we are aiming for around 15% business growth and are ready to adapt quickly to deliver real value competitively," concluded Cristian Mătășel.

METIGLA is a Belgian-origin company specializing in the production of complete metal closure solutions for the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. Since 2000, METIGLA has been manufacturing exclusively at its facility in Ceptura, Prahova—one of the most modern production plants in Central and Eastern Europe.

The company's portfolio includes a complete range of metal systems for residential roofing and industrial construction: metal tiles, standing seam panels, rainwater systems, corrugated sheets, insulated sandwich panels, and galvanized profiles, all manufactured to the highest European standards. Over the years, METIGLA has consistently invested in technology and production capacity, launching products tailored to the evolving needs of both end customers and the construction market, such as integrated photovoltaic roofs, customized profiles, and solutions offering soundproofing and anti-condensation properties.

The company's mission is to deliver smart technical and economic solutions, customized for each project. Through premium quality, trust, and dedication, METIGLA builds long-term partnerships and actively contributes to the modernization of the local and regional construction sector. The company also has a presence in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, Italy, Estonia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

*This is a press release.