Politics

Polling firm chief estimates gap in Romanian presidential ballot narrowed at 4.4pp

12 May 2025

The head of INSCOP polling form, sociologist Remus Ștefureac, said the gap between the two candidates in the second round of the presidential election in Romania, isolationist candidate George Simion and his challenger, pro-EU Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, has narrowed to 4.4 percentage points.

It will be a close race, Ștefureac wrote in a Facebook post.

"The figure for the day is 4.4 percent difference. 2 weeks ago, there was a 17-point difference in the round 2 simulations between George Simion and Nicușor Dan. 17 percent difference that melted away in just a few days amid the economic fire," Ștefureac said.

Remus Ștefureac's post is an opinion, not a poll. His assessment does not include the diaspora. 

"We will have a close race with broad participation. It's good for democracy," he stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

The head of INSCOP polling form, sociologist Remus Ștefureac, said the gap between the two candidates in the second round of the presidential election in Romania, isolationist candidate George Simion and his challenger, pro-EU Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, has narrowed to 4.4 percentage points.

It will be a close race, Ștefureac wrote in a Facebook post.

"The figure for the day is 4.4 percent difference. 2 weeks ago, there was a 17-point difference in the round 2 simulations between George Simion and Nicușor Dan. 17 percent difference that melted away in just a few days amid the economic fire," Ștefureac said.

Remus Ștefureac's post is an opinion, not a poll. His assessment does not include the diaspora. 

"We will have a close race with broad participation. It's good for democracy," he stated.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

