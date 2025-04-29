British School of Bucharest introduces ‘Early Years Explorers’ – An exciting opportunity for young learners to start their educational journey through play and discovery

News from Companies

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) invites parents of children aged 2 to 4 years to join ‘Early Years Explorers’, a fun programme that fosters early learning through play. It is open to both children not yet enrolled at BSB and those who will be joining for the first time next year. The sessions will take place every Thursday morning from 8th May to 5th June at the BSB campus, offering a stimulating environment with world-class facilities.

‘Early Years Explorers’ offers young learners the opportunity to explore nature, art, music and more, guided by BSB’s experienced team. The nurturing environment fosters creativity, growth and social development, while also giving parents a glimpse into what early learning at the British School of Bucharest looks like.



Places are limited and registration is required. To secure your child’s spot or to learn more, visit https://britishschool.ro/early-years-explorers.

Session Structure: What to Expect

Every session runs from 08:30 to 10:30, starting with a welcoming moment for parents to enjoy before the small ones are introduced to BSB's Ringwood Kingdom, the outdoor play area. The children then engage in playful, sensory-rich activities designed to support creativity and development in all aspects. The morning concludes with a warm goodbye, ensuring a smooth transition.

Each week, young learners explore a new theme – from the wonders of nature to imaginative adventures, creative expression through art and developing motor skills, these experiences are designed to support their growth in a playful, nurturing environment.

BSB: A Legacy of Excellence

With over 25 years of delivering the British Curriculum, BSB provides a nurturing environment where children’s academic and personal growth is prioritised. The School is home to over 700 students from 65 nations, with an academic structure spanning from EYFS to Secondary School.

The highly qualified teachers, many graduates from top universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, are dedicated to helping each child reach their full potential. Learn more about the British School of Bucharest here.

*This is a Press release.