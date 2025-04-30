NBI: The residential market in Bucharest enters a new stage of maturity

News from Companies

The growing demand for spacious apartments, increasing confidence in projects under development, the rising appetite for green-certified residential complexes, and the heightened interest in purchasing completed projects for investment purposes are the key trends of the first quarter in Bucharest's residential market, according to a report by North Bucharest Investments (NBI), a leader in premium real estate consultancy in the northern part of the Capital.

The report highlights several favorable factors for the real estate market in 2025, including a 7.2% increase in salaries (compared to Q1 2024), fixed mortgage interest rates below 6% for new loans, accelerated demand from relocated Romanians and remote workers, a preference for larger apartments or green-certified developments.

The NBI team identified several key trends characterizing the first quarter of this year, such as the focus on projects still under construction — due to the possibility of customization and more attractive prices —, interest in completed projects for long-term or short-term (hotel-style) rental, and preferences for large apartments — with 3 or 4 rooms — or even penthouses. Moreover, the first quarter also shows that international investors still consider Romania an undervalued market, betting on attractive yields of 6–7%.

“The results from the first part of the year demonstrate that the local residential market continues its maturation process, now reaching a much more settled and stable phase. At the same time, in a global market that is constantly shifting and evolving, developers are keeping pace with the rapid adaptation to new customer demands. Buyers are not only better informed but also more focused on energy efficiency, green spaces, and a sense of community, all of which are significantly contributing to the market’s maturity. As a result, the share of investors in real estate is directly proportional to the current market stage,” stated Vlad Musteață, CEO of NBI.

Bucharest’s residential market is constantly evolving — both in terms of project quality and increasingly complex facilities and benefits, new technologies, dedicated green spaces, efficient living, and so on. The only downside it currently faces is the steadily decreasing inventory. As a result, the decision-making time for purchases has significantly shortened, while confidence in under-construction projects has grown considerably. The premium segment in the northern area — Floreasca, Aviației, Pipera, Domenii — remains the most attractive, both for end-users and investors.

One of the key trends highlighted in the report shows that the Romanian market is becoming increasingly prepared for real estate investments, a trend also confirmed by NBI’s performance in the first quarter of this year.

Thus, North Bucharest Investments, a leader in premium real estate consulting, facilitated 291 transactions in Q1 2025, totaling a value of €38.2 million. Compared to last year, these figures represent a 55.3% increase in volume and a 61.5% increase in value.

The outlook for the second half of 2025 anticipates a price increase of between 3% and 6% in the North and North-East areas, sustained development of green-certified and mixed-use projects, and continued strong demand in the premium segment.

The premium residential segment continues to perform in the northern part of the Capital, reflecting clients' interest in comfort, generous space, and an exclusive urban lifestyle with immediate access to multiple facilities and green areas. This is also expected to remain one of the defining trends in the second half of this year.

General market data shows that a total of 161,842 real estate transactions were completed in Romania in Q1 2025, up 4.5% compared to the same period in 2024. While Bucharest recorded a slight decrease in total transaction volume (-5.4%), housing sales in Ilfov County rose by 2.4%, confirming the expansion of the metropolitan residential area.

About NBI

NBI Group was founded in 2011 in the Republic of Moldova by businessman Vlad Musteață and entered the Romanian market in the summer of 2022.

In 2024, the North Bucharest Investments Group recorded nearly 1,300 real estate transactions — three times more than the previous year — with the total value of these transactions reaching €146 million.

NBI manages the most important residential complexes in the northern area of the Capital, and the company’s activity stands out through dedicated digital marketing services, sales consultancy with expertise in selling new residential developments, and customized communication for the residential projects in its portfolio on social media — all of which maximize the sales performance of the company’s entire residential portfolio.

In the winter of 2024, NBI also launched its dedicated rentals division, NBI Rentals, which already holds a portfolio of over 400 units in key areas of the Capital.

*This is a Press release.