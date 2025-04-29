Oxygen appoints Veronica Plăcintescu as Strategic Communications Director

News from Companies

Oxygen, Romania’s largest independent integrated communications agency, announces the appointment of Veronica Plăcintescu as Strategic Communications Director.

In a market where communication is increasingly becoming an integrated function within business structures, Oxygen strengthens its ability to deliver strategic communications solutions and reputation management services aligned with its clients’ business objectives.

This new position reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting clients in Creating Shared Value (CSV) for both their businesses and the communities they serve.

“For over 17 years, Oxygen has built trusted partnerships with its clients, delivering integrated solutions that support long-term business objectives and reputation. The appointment of Veronica as Strategic Communications Director reinforces our commitment to offering our clients applied strategic expertise and to building trust capital that drives real growth,” said Tereza Tranakas, CEO Oxygen.

In her new role, Veronica Plăcintescu will contribute both to the development of corporate communication strategies for Oxygen’s clients and to projects involving new business, reputation management and crisis communication. She will work closely with the PR teams and other departments across the agency to ensure the consistency and alignment of communications with clients’ business objectives. Additionally, she will support thought leadership initiatives aimed at strengthening Oxygen’s presence and credibility within the industry.

“I believe in communicating with purpose – going beyond awareness and driving real change, both in business and in society. In an environment where expectations towards brands are higher than ever, the challenge is no longer just generating visibility, but also relevance, credibility, and consistency. I am excited to contribute, alongside Oxygen, to developing communication solutions anchored in today’s realities and to supporting our clients’ long-term evolution,” said Veronica Plăcintescu (in opening picture), Strategic Communications Director, Oxygen.

With over 15 years of experience in strategic communication, reputation management, and public relations, Veronica Plăcintescu has led complex positioning and crisis projects with direct impact on business results. A member of the Oxygen team for more than a decade, she has played an active role in consolidating one of the most respected PR departments in the industry.

About Oxygen

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and a team of over 100 professionals, Oxygen is one of the largest independent advertising and integrated communications agencies in Romania. With over 17 years of experience and an extensive portfolio of local and international clients, Oxygen’s mission is to support the sustainable growth of brands and businesses through creativity, strategy, and results-driven integrated campaigns. The agency’s client portfolio includes companies such as Vodafone, PPC, Globalworth, BEKO Romania, Avon, STRABAG, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, EBRD, Garanti BBVA, VEKA Romania, Selgros, Xiaomi, Antenna Entertainment and Hesburger. For more information visit oxygencomms.ro.

*This is a Press release.