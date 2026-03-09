German Schmitz Cargobull starts operations at plant in Romania’s Oradea

Schmitz Cargobull, a manufacturer of semi-trailers used in logistics and freight transport, has started production at its plant in Oradea, in northwestern Romania.

The Oradea plant assembles S.CS curtainsider semi-trailers and S.KI tipper semi-trailers for the Central European market. It adds to the company’s existing production network of plants in Germany, Lithuania, Spain, UK, and Turkey.

Schmitz Cargobull has invested around EUR 3.5 million in the new assembly plant, which currently employs 25 qualified specialists. With a production area of 6,000 sqm, up to 80 units can be manufactured per week in single-shift operation. An outdoor area of up to 45,000 sqm is available. The location in Romania is to be further expanded in the coming years, the company said.

"With the new location, we are closing a strategic gap in our international production network and strengthening our proximity to transport companies in Central Europe. Our goal is to support them with reliable and innovative transport solutions that create lasting, concrete added value. This includes high-quality vehicles, short delivery times, a powerful 24/7 spare parts supply, and a comprehensive range of services – from financing and trailer telematics solutions to used vehicle sales," Andreas Schmitz, CEO of Schmitz Cargobull AG, explains.

Schmitz Cargobull was founded in 1892 in Münsterland, Germany. The family-run company produces around 50,000 vehicles per year, and employs over 6,000 people. It generated a turnover of around EUR 2.16 billion in the financial year 2024/25.

(Photo: the company)

