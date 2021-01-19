RO live stream shopping startup aims to raise EUR 400,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign

Oveit, a Romanian-born startup currently based in the US, which has developed a live stream shopping platform – Streams.live, aims to raise EUR 400,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the local platform SeedBlink.

The campaign targets private investors interested in technology and individuals who seek to invest their capital in technology startups with great potential for growth and scaling.

Oveit will run a SAFE financing campaign on SeedBlink, where SAFE stands for Simple Agreement for Future Equity.

The company says it offers investors the possibility to benefit from a 32% discount compared to its current estimated valuation by buying vouchers with a minimum value of EUR 2,500.

The campaign starts on January 21 and lasts 30 days.

"The high capital in this round of financing, the only public listing until a possible IPO, will help us support the accelerated growth so far and will strengthen our efforts to attract a Series A investment, which we expect by the end of the year, at an estimated value of between USD 3 and 5 million," says Mihai Dragan, COO and co-founder of Oveit.

The company, which is currently evaluated at USD 7 million, aims to increase its revenues to USD 11 million by 2023.

It aims to expand its operations in the United States, where it has already been operating for 3 years, in Austin, Texas.

Oveit plans to turn its Streams.live platform, which brings the experience of offline shopping in the digital environment, into a leading platform in technology and the main choice for retailers who want to offer an innovative and interactive experience for consumers.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]