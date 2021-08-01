Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s biggest e-tailer launches online financing solution

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, in partnership with Idea::Bank and two IT solution providers FintechOS and Bitnovel, is offering a full online financing option to customers active on its marketplace.

The online service is based on a new identification process and an evaluation model that takes into account the clients' order history on eMAG and their payment history at the Credit Bureau.

Customers must send online a picture of their ID card along with a selfie picture. After the bank reviews the applications, clients can sign the contract online as well. eMAG says the credit application can be reviewed (and approved) in just ten minutes.

"We are constantly updating and improving the payment and financing services available on eMAG to offer our customers an increasingly better shopping experience. Now, with just a smartphone, our customers can get a loan approval in up to ten minutes through a simple and intuitive flow, in which online funding is reduced to filling in a single field," said Mircea Balica, eMAG financial services manager.

"The solution is unique and innovative on the Romanian banking market because the credit granting criteria are adapted to the client's history on the eMAG platform. In other words, the more frequently and more recently the customer placed orders on the marketplace, the higher the chances of having the loan approved. We are confident in the future of online lending, and we are honored to launch this partnership," added Alin Daniel Fodoroiu, Executive Vice President of Idea::Bank.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 16:42
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s biggest e-tailer launches online financing solution

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, in partnership with Idea::Bank and two IT solution providers FintechOS and Bitnovel, is offering a full online financing option to customers active on its marketplace.

The online service is based on a new identification process and an evaluation model that takes into account the clients' order history on eMAG and their payment history at the Credit Bureau.

Customers must send online a picture of their ID card along with a selfie picture. After the bank reviews the applications, clients can sign the contract online as well. eMAG says the credit application can be reviewed (and approved) in just ten minutes.

"We are constantly updating and improving the payment and financing services available on eMAG to offer our customers an increasingly better shopping experience. Now, with just a smartphone, our customers can get a loan approval in up to ten minutes through a simple and intuitive flow, in which online funding is reduced to filling in a single field," said Mircea Balica, eMAG financial services manager.

"The solution is unique and innovative on the Romanian banking market because the credit granting criteria are adapted to the client's history on the eMAG platform. In other words, the more frequently and more recently the customer placed orders on the marketplace, the higher the chances of having the loan approved. We are confident in the future of online lending, and we are honored to launch this partnership," added Alin Daniel Fodoroiu, Executive Vice President of Idea::Bank.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 16:42
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign