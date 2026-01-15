Culture

‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache selected for Santa Barbara Film Festival

15 January 2026

The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a biographical film inspired by the life of Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, has been selected for the programme of the 41st edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film events in the United States. 

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the film will have its US premiere on February 6 at the Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara, with additional screenings scheduled for February 7 and 9 at Film Center 2, according to a press release.

“It is a great honour to bring The Yellow Tie to SBIFF for its United States premiere. There is no better place than Santa Barbara for what we hope will be the beginning of a long and meaningful dialogue with American audiences,” the director said.

Since its release in Romanian cinemas, The Yellow Tie has been seen by more than 470,000 viewers, becoming the most-watched Romanian film of 2025. 

The production traces Celibidache’s journey from a difficult childhood in interwar Romania through years of hardship in post-war Germany, portraying an uncompromising artist driven by integrity, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in his calling. The international cast includes John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, and Sean Bean, alongside Anton Lesser and Charlie Rowe.

The film is produced by Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi, Cristina Dobrițoiu, James Olivier, Andrei Boncea, and Robert W. Cort, and is currently screening in cinemas across Romania.

Voices of Romania: New episode with Serge Ioan Celibidache, director of The Yellow Tie, is now live

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Voices of Romania: New episode with Serge Ioan Celibidache, director of The Yellow Tie, is now live

