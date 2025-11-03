John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest

The gala premiere of The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a major international production about the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, took place on November 1 at Bucharest’s Sala Palatului, in the presence of actors John Malkovich and Sean Bean, director Serge Ioan Celebidachi, and the film’s production team. More than 4,000 guests attended the sold-out event, one of the most anticipated Romanian film premieres of the year.

The audience also included leading figures from Romania’s cultural and political spheres, according to the press release.

Moreover, the event also featured the presence of visionary director Tim Burton, a special guest of the gala. Fascinated by Romania since the filming of Wednesday, when he discovered the charm of its places and people, the filmmaker was impressed by the story of The Yellow Tie, which was presented to him by a Romanian collaborator he is currently working with.

“The film was wonderful. I’ll always have a romantic connection with Romania. I’ve worked here and know how talented the professionals are,” Burton said.

At the end of the screening, the cast and crew took the stage to thank the audience.

“I think all of us who are not Romanian feel honored to be part of a film about a great Romanian,” John Malkovich told the crowd.

Sean Bean added, “It was beautiful to work in your country. We felt truly welcomed. […] It’s been an honor to be part of such a moving and sensitive project.”

Actor Ben Schnetzer, who could not attend, sent a recorded message, calling the film “a story inspired by the spiritual strength of Romanians.”

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, The Yellow Tie chronicles the life of his father, world-renowned conductor Sergiu Celibidache - from his childhood in interwar Romania to his years of struggle and triumph across Europe. The film, spanning over seven decades, was shot entirely in Romania with the participation of five national orchestras recreating Celibidache’s historic concerts.

The production, one of the largest in Romanian cinema, features an international cast including John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe.

The film was produced by Oblique Media in co-production with Safe Frame, Avanpost Media, and others, with support from the Romanian government and the National Center for Cinematography.

The Yellow Tie will be released in cinemas across Romania on November 14, distributed by Vertical Entertainment. The trailer is available here.

(Photo source: Vertical PR)