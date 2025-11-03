Culture

John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gala premiere of The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a major international production about the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, took place on November 1 at Bucharest’s Sala Palatului, in the presence of actors John Malkovich and Sean Bean, director Serge Ioan Celebidachi, and the film’s production team. More than 4,000 guests attended the sold-out event, one of the most anticipated Romanian film premieres of the year.

The audience also included leading figures from Romania’s cultural and political spheres, according to the press release. 

Moreover, the event also featured the presence of visionary director Tim Burton, a special guest of the gala. Fascinated by Romania since the filming of Wednesday, when he discovered the charm of its places and people, the filmmaker was impressed by the story of The Yellow Tie, which was presented to him by a Romanian collaborator he is currently working with.

“The film was wonderful. I’ll always have a romantic connection with Romania. I’ve worked here and know how talented the professionals are,” Burton said.

The Yellow Tie premiere

At the end of the screening, the cast and crew took the stage to thank the audience.

“I think all of us who are not Romanian feel honored to be part of a film about a great Romanian,” John Malkovich told the crowd. 

Sean Bean added, “It was beautiful to work in your country. We felt truly welcomed. […] It’s been an honor to be part of such a moving and sensitive project.” 

The Yellow Tie premiere 2

Actor Ben Schnetzer, who could not attend, sent a recorded message, calling the film “a story inspired by the spiritual strength of Romanians.”

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, The Yellow Tie chronicles the life of his father, world-renowned conductor Sergiu Celibidache - from his childhood in interwar Romania to his years of struggle and triumph across Europe. The film, spanning over seven decades, was shot entirely in Romania with the participation of five national orchestras recreating Celibidache’s historic concerts.

The production, one of the largest in Romanian cinema, features an international cast including John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe. 

The film was produced by Oblique Media in co-production with Safe Frame, Avanpost Media, and others, with support from the Romanian government and the National Center for Cinematography. 

The Yellow Tie will be released in cinemas across Romania on November 14, distributed by Vertical Entertainment. The trailer is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vertical PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gala premiere of The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a major international production about the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, took place on November 1 at Bucharest’s Sala Palatului, in the presence of actors John Malkovich and Sean Bean, director Serge Ioan Celebidachi, and the film’s production team. More than 4,000 guests attended the sold-out event, one of the most anticipated Romanian film premieres of the year.

The audience also included leading figures from Romania’s cultural and political spheres, according to the press release. 

Moreover, the event also featured the presence of visionary director Tim Burton, a special guest of the gala. Fascinated by Romania since the filming of Wednesday, when he discovered the charm of its places and people, the filmmaker was impressed by the story of The Yellow Tie, which was presented to him by a Romanian collaborator he is currently working with.

“The film was wonderful. I’ll always have a romantic connection with Romania. I’ve worked here and know how talented the professionals are,” Burton said.

The Yellow Tie premiere

At the end of the screening, the cast and crew took the stage to thank the audience.

“I think all of us who are not Romanian feel honored to be part of a film about a great Romanian,” John Malkovich told the crowd. 

Sean Bean added, “It was beautiful to work in your country. We felt truly welcomed. […] It’s been an honor to be part of such a moving and sensitive project.” 

The Yellow Tie premiere 2

Actor Ben Schnetzer, who could not attend, sent a recorded message, calling the film “a story inspired by the spiritual strength of Romanians.”

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, The Yellow Tie chronicles the life of his father, world-renowned conductor Sergiu Celibidache - from his childhood in interwar Romania to his years of struggle and triumph across Europe. The film, spanning over seven decades, was shot entirely in Romania with the participation of five national orchestras recreating Celibidache’s historic concerts.

The production, one of the largest in Romanian cinema, features an international cast including John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe. 

The film was produced by Oblique Media in co-production with Safe Frame, Avanpost Media, and others, with support from the Romanian government and the National Center for Cinematography. 

The Yellow Tie will be released in cinemas across Romania on November 14, distributed by Vertical Entertainment. The trailer is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vertical PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 November 2025
Culture
John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest
03 November 2025
Transport
Dacia aims for Car of the Year 2026 with new Bigster model
03 November 2025
Society
Children’s choir performs controversial song in Romania’s new National Cathedral
03 November 2025
Defense
US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania
03 November 2025
Business
Austria’s bicycle producer Simplon to open factory in Timișoara next year
03 November 2025
Politics
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”
03 November 2025
Politics
2025 Bucharest mayoral election: Who are the candidates?
31 October 2025
Sports
Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029