Sports

Romania ends World Cup qualifiers with 7–1 win against San Marino

19 November 2025

Romania closed its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 7–1 victory over San Marino on Tuesday night, November 18, finishing the year on a high in front of home supporters at the Ilie Oană Stadium in Ploiești. Despite the decisive win, the national team ended Group H in third place, behind winners Austria, who secured direct qualification, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, who advanced to the play-offs as runners-up.

Romania, however, is still in the race for a place at the World Cup through the European play-offs scheduled for March 2026. The draw, set for Thursday, will determine the away opponent in the play-off semifinals on March 26, as well as the potential finalists the team could meet on March 31 for a spot at the tournament.

On Tuesday, San Marino stunned the home side early, with Nicolas Giacopetti scoring in the second minute. Then, however, Romania responded with seven goals. 

An own goal by Dante Carlos Rossi levelled the score in the 13th minute, followed by strikes from Ștefan Baiaram and Dennis Man before halftime. Another own goal, this time from Giacomo Valentini, extended Romania’s lead after the break, while Ianis Hagi, Andrei Rațiu, and Louis Munteanu completed the score.

The European qualification system awards direct World Cup berths to the 12 group winners. Runners-up move into the play-offs, where they are joined by the four highest-ranked group winners from the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League who did not finish in the top two of their qualifying groups. Romania qualified for the play-offs via the Nations League route after winning its group.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, and Switzerland have secured direct qualification, according to Uefa.com

Meanwhile, the nations confirmed for the play-offs as group runners-up include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, the Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Wales. 

Romania joined Sweden, Northern Ireland, and North Macedonia as teams entering the play-offs through their Nations League ranking.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

