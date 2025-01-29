World Class Romania opens 47th health & fitness club in northern Bucharest’s Cosmopolis Plaza

World Class said that its largest health & fitness club in the north of Bucharest, and the 47th in the local network, was inaugurated in Cosmopolis Plaza. The new location spans over 2,300 sqm and features the first indoor swimming pool within the Cosmopolis residential complex.

With over 15,000 residents, Cosmopolis is the largest residential project built in Romania after 1989.

The new World Class club offers a 25-meter swimming pool with seven lanes, designed for both adults and children to learn and practice swimming, according to Kent Orrgren, the CEO of World Class. In addition to the pool, the facility provides a variety of fitness activities, including personal training, Skill X, and programs for children.

World Class Cosmopolis has a wet and dry sauna, Technogym fitness equipment, and a lounge area featuring a café bar and a shopping section for sports supplements and gear.

The area where the World Class center is located provides a parking lot with over 500 parking spaces, an outdoor playground, as well as multiple leisure opportunities in over 30 cafes and restaurants in Cosmopolis Plaza.

World Class Romania is the leading health, fitness, and wellness company in Romania, with a total of 47 clubs, 26 swimming pools across the country, and nearly 80,000 members.

Investments in Cosmopolis have so far totaled more than EUR 455 million. The district benefits from over 60 outdoor swimming pools, 4 parks, 4 playgrounds, a medical center (Affidea Cosmopolis), and the largest retail park in the north of Bucharest (Cosmopolis Plaza), which hosts over 70 retailers.

Moreover, Cosmopolis is planning to expand in the coming years. By 2035, the developer estimates a total of more than 12,000 homes and a community of more than 35,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: World Class)