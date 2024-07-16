Stay Fit Gym reaches network of 40 fitness centers in Romania after new acquisition

Stay Fit Gym, the fitness network with the largest city coverage in Romania, has completed the takeover of a fitness center in Floresti, Cluj County, owned by Best Gym Society. With this acquisition, Stay Fit Gym reached a network of 40 open centers nationwide.

The company began an accelerated development process following Morphosis Capital's entry into the shareholding in December 2021. At that time, the network only had seven fitness centers.

"The acquisition of the new center marks the threshold of 40 fitness centers in Romania, highlighting the accelerated pace of expansion of Stay Fit Gym. At the Floresti center, we will provide subscribers, in addition to the fitness area, with functional training and group classes, the same as in all our centers. The demand for group classes is on a steady upward trend, thus building strong communities around them," said Alexandru Lascar, CEO of Stay Fit Gym.

"We will continue our strategy of growth in all regions of the country by opening centers in cities with a population of more than 50,000 inhabitants, both organically and through acquisition when targeted centers meet our criteria for facilities and location. This plan reflects our commitment to make fitness in Romania accessible to as many people as possible and to promote a healthy lifestyle," he added.

This year, Stay Fit Gym opened 12 fitness centers, which involved a total investment of about RON 32 million. The company's management plans to open 10 more centers this year, to close 2024 with 50 fitness centers in Romania.

Regarding the number of subscribers, Stay Fit Gym aims to reach 50,000 by the end of the year.

In 2023, Stay Fit Gym had revenues of RON 41 mln, double the 2022 figure. For this year, the company is targeting revenues of around RON 76 mln based on its expansion and organic growth strategy.

