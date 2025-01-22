Wizz Air adds new routes, brings second aircraft to Sibiu base

Low-cost airline Wizz Air said that it continues its expansion at the Sibiu base with the allocation of a second aircraft in the summer of 2025, bringing the total number of aircraft in Romania to 33. The company will thus increase capacity in the Transylvanian city by adding over 320,000 seats, a 58% increase compared to last summer.

The Sibiu base will operate 11 routes to six countries and will also increase the frequencies of three existing routes, Wizz Air said.

The new aircraft will enhance connectivity, enabling the launch of six new routes. Starting in August 2025, passengers will be able to travel on new flights from Sibiu to Vienna, Hamburg, Frankfurt Hahn, Basel, Rome Fiumicino, and Madrid (with prices starting at 14.99 EUR or 79 RON).

Additionally, Wizz Air will increase the frequency of flights to Memmingen (daily operations), Nuremberg, and Baden-Baden (both served four times a week).

Tickets are available on the airline’s website and mobile app.

Wizz Air currently operates 169 routes from 13 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 72 destinations across 24 countries. Over the past 18 years, the airline has established six operational bases in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, and Sibiu.

The company employs over 1,500 people in Romania.

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)