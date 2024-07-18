Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Marrakesh, Krakow starting October

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes on July 18, from Bucharest to Marrakesh and Krakow. Both flights will be available from October.

The airline will operate the Bucharest-Marrakesh route twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning October 28. Prices start at EUR 45.99.

From the same date, Wizz Air will also begin flying from Bucharest to Kracow on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Ticket prices start at EUR 24.99.

"Marrakesh and Krakow are cities rich in culture, history, and unique experiences, and we're confident our passengers will embrace the opportunity to explore these new routes," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager, Wizz Air.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. It carried 62 million passengers in the financial year 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024.

(Photo source: the company)