Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Eco
Video

Watch: Out after dark, wild boars look for food in Romanian forest

25 November 2020
A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows several wild boars looking for beechnuts and acorns in a forest in the Vanatori Neamt Natural Park. The images were captured at night with a wildlife monitoring camera.

"Wild boars go out in late autumn nights looking for beechnuts and acorns," Romsilva said in the message accompanying the video. 

The wild boar takes up a wide range of habitats and feeds opportunistically on many plants and even animal species. Its diet includes roots, tubers and bulbs, nuts, berries, and seeds, leaves, bark, twigs, and shoots, but it can also feed on insectivores, bird eggs, or garbage. Read more - Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The wild boar in Romania

The Vanatori Neamt Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 30,818 hectares in the north of Neamt county.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

