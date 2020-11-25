Watch: Out after dark, wild boars look for food in Romanian forest

Video

A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows several wild boars looking for beechnuts and acorns in a forest in the Vanatori Neamt Natural Park. The images were captured at night with a wildlife monitoring camera.

"Wild boars go out in late autumn nights looking for beechnuts and acorns," Romsilva said in the message accompanying the video.

The wild boar takes up a wide range of habitats and feeds opportunistically on many plants and even animal species. Its diet includes roots, tubers and bulbs, nuts, berries, and seeds, leaves, bark, twigs, and shoots, but it can also feed on insectivores, bird eggs, or garbage. Read more - Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The wild boar in Romania

The Vanatori Neamt Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 30,818 hectares in the north of Neamt county.

