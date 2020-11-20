Watch: Family of badgers filmed in Romanian forest

A video captured by a wildlife monitoring camera in a forest in Romania’s Lunca Muresului Natural Park shows a family of badgers going out of their sett at night. The forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

“Images of a family of very cute badgers captured at night by one of the monitoring cameras installed in the Lunca Muresului Natural Park by our colleague Irinel Obersan. Our characters are tender and caring with each other and their sett,” Romsilva said in the message accompanying the video.

The badger is an omnivorous mammal that feeds on fruits, seeds, earthworms, or eggs. It gathers food supplies in autumn, which it stores in the sett for winter, when it spends long periods underground. They build complex setts with galleries up to 8 meters long, with special rooms for food supplies.

The Lunca Muresului Natural Park is one of the 22 natural or national parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 17,455 hectares, stretching along the Mures River, from the border of Arad to the Romanian-Hungarian border.

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)