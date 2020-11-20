Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:30
Eco

Watch: Family of badgers filmed in Romanian forest

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A video captured by a wildlife monitoring camera in a forest in Romania’s Lunca Muresului Natural Park shows a family of badgers going out of their sett at night. The forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

“Images of a family of very cute badgers captured at night by one of the monitoring cameras installed in the Lunca Muresului Natural Park by our colleague Irinel Obersan. Our characters are tender and caring with each other and their sett,” Romsilva said in the message accompanying the video. 

The badger is an omnivorous mammal that feeds on fruits, seeds, earthworms, or eggs. It gathers food supplies in autumn, which it stores in the sett for winter, when it spends long periods underground. They build complex setts with galleries up to 8 meters long, with special rooms for food supplies.

The Lunca Muresului Natural Park is one of the 22 natural or national parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 17,455 hectares, stretching along the Mures River, from the border of Arad to the Romanian-Hungarian border.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 14:55
11 November 2020
Eco
Watch: Mother bear and cub caught on camera in Romanian natural park
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:30
Eco

Watch: Family of badgers filmed in Romanian forest

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A video captured by a wildlife monitoring camera in a forest in Romania’s Lunca Muresului Natural Park shows a family of badgers going out of their sett at night. The forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

“Images of a family of very cute badgers captured at night by one of the monitoring cameras installed in the Lunca Muresului Natural Park by our colleague Irinel Obersan. Our characters are tender and caring with each other and their sett,” Romsilva said in the message accompanying the video. 

The badger is an omnivorous mammal that feeds on fruits, seeds, earthworms, or eggs. It gathers food supplies in autumn, which it stores in the sett for winter, when it spends long periods underground. They build complex setts with galleries up to 8 meters long, with special rooms for food supplies.

The Lunca Muresului Natural Park is one of the 22 natural or national parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 17,455 hectares, stretching along the Mures River, from the border of Arad to the Romanian-Hungarian border.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 14:55
11 November 2020
Eco
Watch: Mother bear and cub caught on camera in Romanian natural park
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains