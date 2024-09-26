Weekend calendar: Unfinished, Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, TIFF Oradea and more

A multidisciplinary festival, an outdoor opera event, and many film festivals are on the agenda in Bucharest, while Sibiu hosts a music festival dedicated to local artists and Oradea the local edition of TIFF.

In Bucharest:

Unfinished

September 27- September 29

The festival brings together artists, authors, athletes, urban planners, entrepreneurs, landscapers and many other leaders from different fields to explore the theme of the edition - PRAXIS. Among the guests of this edition are pianist Faraj Suleiman, poet Ben Okri, Slowness platform founder Peter Conrad, the MESA program founder Barbara Soalheiro, vlogger and philosopher Jason Silva and multisensory artist Grace Boyle. More here.

Opera Promenade - Puccini per sempre

September 27

The event is part of a program to mark the Year of Puccini in Romania. The soloists, the orchestra, the choir and the ballet of the Bucharest National Opera will perform. Conductor Adrian Morar takes part as a guest. Access to the event is free. More details here.

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival BIEFF

Until September 29

The festival has a program covering the latest productions of experimental cinema and invites moviegoers to discover the emerging voices of avant-garde film. The screenings take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union and Cinemateca Eforie. More on the program here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film

September 27 - October 6

Feature films and animations from various countries, concerts and exhibitions will be presented at the event, which showcases humor-filled productions. The films are screened at Cinemaraton and at La Mama Restaurant - Clubul Ţăranului Român. The program is updated here.

Bucharest Internațional Film Festival

Until September 29

The festival, which encourages emerging cinematographic trends, the discovery of talents and the promotion of young filmmakers, will run at its 20th edition its feature film competition, the Panorama section - with films awarded or nominated at the most important film festivals around the world, the History and Cinema section, one dedicated to Romanian auteurs, and retrospectives dedicated to Radu Mihăileanu and Philippe Lesage. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September 28

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

In the country:

Julije Knifer – Meanders without bounds

Until October 12

The works of the Croatian painter Julije Knifer can be seen at the Art Encounters Foundation exhibition venue in Timișoara. The exhibition, curated by Ami Barak, presents a comprehensive collection of artworks - paintings and drawings created throughout his lifetime. More on the show here.

Teodora Brody concerts

September 25, September 27

On September 25, Cărturești Mercy Timișoara hosts a concert marking the launch of the album Rhapsody, A Q&A and autographs session with Teodora Brody and Lee Reynolds (conductor, album orchestrator) is also planned. On September 27, the national promotional tour for the album kicks off at Timișoara’s Sala Capitol with the Rhapsody live concert - Teodora Brody & Banatul Philharmonic, under the baton of Lee Reynolds. More details here.

Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 27

The 2024 Beta Biennial’s main exhibition is cover me softly and is “an exploration of covers across disciplines, mediums, and geographies.” Workshops, film screenings and music are also part of the program, which is available here.

Sibiu Sounds Festival

September 27 - September 28

Sibiu’s Lower Square hosts this festival focused on Sibiu artists who sing their own music. Further details here.

TIFF Oradea

September 27 - September 29

At the seventh edition of the event the public can watch the latest Romanian productions and international ones, attend the concert Jazz on the Silver Screen, and two other cine-concerts, among others. More on the program here.

(Photo: Unfinished)

editor@romania-insider.com