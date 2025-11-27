Extended weekend calendar: National Day parade, St Andrew fair, Bucharest Christmas markets and more

Romania celebrates its National Day this long weekend, when December 1 is a public holiday, as is St Andrew’s Day. At the same time, several Christmas markets are opening in Bucharest, Brașov, and Timișoara.

In Bucharest:

National Day Parade

December 1

More than 2,900 troops, military equipment and 45 aircraft will be part of the parade taking part in the area of the Arch of Triumph. Some 240 foreign soldiers, from detachments of France, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the USA, as well as soldiers from allied countries contributing to NATO structures on Romanian territory will also take part. Other major parades celebrating Romania’s National Day are scheduled to take place in Alba Iulia and Iași.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

Held in the city's Constituției Square, the event will have a 30-meter-high Christmas tree, Santa Claus's House and a Ferris wheel, in addition to numerous stalls with season products.

Bucharest Downtown Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

University Square hosts this event featuring a special culinary pop-up for the holidays, a Christmas tree, a carousel, and various light installations.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

November 27, 28

Gabriel Bebeșelea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Enescu and Dvořák. Cellist Jaemin Han is the soloist. More details here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

November 21 - February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

November 21 – January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

St Andrew Fair

November 29 - December 1

The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum hosts this event celebrating Saint Andrew. Skilled craftsmen will display their products on the alleys in front of the households that are part of the museum for anyone to purchase. On December 1, after the National Day parade, the Military Tradition Association will present at the museum the military uniforms of the year 1918. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

The event turns Sibiu’s Grand Square into a fairytale setting, with dozens of beautifully decorated stalls where visitors can find gifts and traditional culinary delights.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

Several squares in the city will host events of the market, which takes place under the theme of the Nutcracker. The concerts are held in Frații Buzești Square, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 21 – January 1

The event is held in the city’s Unirii Square, promising surprises for both children and adults, concerts and other shows.

Oradea Christmas Market

November 28 – December 26

Oradea residents can head to the city's Unirii Square and Ferdinand Square for carols, traditional winter treats, festive concerts, and meetings with Santa Claus.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 11

Focused on community, tradition, and authenticity, the event takes place in three areas of the city, namely the Council Square, Saint John Square, and the Rectorate area.

Iași Christmas Market

November 30 – January 5

Several spots alongside the Bd. Ștefan cel Mare – Piața Unirii – Str. The Lăpușneanu axis will host events and offer the city's residents the opportunity to purchase decorations, gifts, hot drinks, and traditional dishes.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The city’s Victoriei Square and Sf Gheorghe Square will be the place to experience the magic of the winter holidays, while the little train will return to the city streets for those who want to enjoy a festive ride and sing along to lots of carols.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)