Weekend calendar: CinePOLSKA, Chocolate Saga, Planet Christmas in Cluj, and more
Polish cinema is under the spotlight beginning this weekend, while more winter holidays-themed fairs are opening around the country and in Bucharest.
In Bucharest:
CinePOLSKA
November 21 – November 27
The event will feature a series of online screenings on the TIFF Unlimited platform, available to the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Access to the films is free. The official opening takes place at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest, with the screening of the silent film The Beast (1917), accompanied live by the music of the band Amphitrio. More details here.
Christmas Story Fair
Until December 29
This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.
Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast
Until March 2
The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.
Art Safari
Until December 15
This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.
Art films @ MNAR
Until December
A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.
Mnemonics [back to the future]
The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.
Chocolate Saga
November 22 – November 24
Sala Polivalentă hosts this festival dedicated to all things chocolate, with exhibitors showcasing their delicious creations in the lead-up to the winter holidays. More details here.
Romania’s Tourism Fair
November 21 – November 24
The event, held at Romexpo, gathers tourist offers in the country or abroad. More details here.
In the country:
The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection
Until February 28
The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.
UnWorlding
Until March 1
This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.
Sibiu Christmas Market
Until January 5
This year’s event, entitled Christmas Unboxed, is held in several venues in Sibiu. The city’s Grand Square, under a canopy of tens of thousands of lights, hosts are the 22-meter Ferris wheel and the 600-square-meter natural ice rink, while the Lower Square hosts Santa’s Land, a venue dedicated to children, and In Huet Square visitors will be able to enjoy a walk under an installation of illuminated trees. More details here.
Craiova Christmas Market
Until January 5
Visitors can see Santa's sleigh and elevator, meet Beauty and the Beast, and explore the houses inspired by sci-fi movies. More info here.
Planet Christmas
November 22 – January 1
The Unirii Square in Cluj hosts this fair dedicated to the winter holidays. More details here.
More on the various Christmas markets opening in Bucharest and in the country here.
(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)
