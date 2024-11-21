Weekend calendar: CinePOLSKA, Chocolate Saga, Planet Christmas in Cluj, and more

Polish cinema is under the spotlight beginning this weekend, while more winter holidays-themed fairs are opening around the country and in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

CinePOLSKA

November 21 – November 27

The event will feature a series of online screenings on the TIFF Unlimited platform, available to the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Access to the films is free. The official opening takes place at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest, with the screening of the silent film The Beast (1917), accompanied live by the music of the band Amphitrio. More details here.

Christmas Story Fair

Until December 29

This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Opening November 22

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

Chocolate Saga

November 22 – November 24

Sala Polivalentă hosts this festival dedicated to all things chocolate, with exhibitors showcasing their delicious creations in the lead-up to the winter holidays. More details here.

Romania’s Tourism Fair

November 21 – November 24

The event, held at Romexpo, gathers tourist offers in the country or abroad. More details here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.