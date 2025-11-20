Weekend calendar: Gingerbread fair, RomanIa exhibition in Bucharest, Cluj Christmas market, concerts and more

An exhibition showcasing various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia, including Henri Matisse’s iconic La Blouse Roumaine, is opening this weekend in Bucharest, while Cluj is entering festive mode with the opening of one of its Christmas markets.

In Bucharest:

Gingerbread Fair

November 22 – November 23

The garden of the Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum host this event where visitors can discover all sorts of gingerbread, cakes, handmade gifts and seasonal delights. More here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

November 20, 21

Sasha Yankevych conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Puccini, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and Verdi. Violinist Blake Pouliot is the soloist. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

November 21 - February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

November 21 – January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

Until January 4

The event turns Sibiu’s Grand Square into a fairytale setting, with dozens of beautifully decorated stalls where visitors can find gifts and traditional culinary delights.

Craiova Christmas Market

Until January 4

Several squares in the city will host events of the market, which takes place under the theme of the Nutcracker. The concerts are held in Frații Buzești Square, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 21 – January 1

The event is held in the city’s Unirii Square, promising surprises for both children and adults, concerts and other shows.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com