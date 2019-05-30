Weekend calendar: Bookfest, Transilvania International Film Festival, Yiddish Theater Festival, movie openings

Events:
Bookfest book fair: May 29 - June 2 at Romexpo. More on the event here.
Transilvania International Film Festival: May 31 - June 9. The program of the event is available here.
Pope Francis visit to Romania: May 31 - June 2 in Bucharest, Iași, Blaj, and Şumuleu-Ciuc. More about the Bucharest event here.
International Yiddish Theater Festival: May 29 - June 2 in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.
Italian Festival: ongoing, ends June 15, in various Bucharest locations. The program is available here.
SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.
Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.
Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.
Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.
Virginia Zeani Royal Opera Festival: May 31 - June 9 in Târgu Mureș, Reghin and Cluj. More on the program and guests here.
Movie openings:
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Rocketman
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell
(Photo: Bookfest - Salonul Internațional de Carte Facebook Page)