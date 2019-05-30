Ro Insider
Weekend calendar: Bookfest, Transilvania International Film Festival, Yiddish Theater Festival, movie openings
30 May 2019
Events:

Bookfest book fair: May 29 - June 2 at Romexpo. More on the event here.

Transilvania International Film Festival: May 31 - June 9. The program of the event is available here.

Pope Francis visit to Romania: May 31 - June 2 in Bucharest, Iași, Blaj, and Şumuleu-Ciuc. More about the Bucharest event here.

International Yiddish Theater Festival: May 29 - June 2 in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Italian Festival: ongoing, ends June 15, in various Bucharest locations. The program is available here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Virginia Zeani Royal Opera Festival: May 31 - June 9 in Târgu Mureș, Reghin and Cluj. More on the program and guests here.

Movie openings:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga,Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Lexi Rabe

Rocketman

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell

(Photo: Bookfest - Salonul Internațional de Carte Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Get in Touch with Us