More than 150 exhibitors and about 1 mln books at this year’s Bookfest fair in Bucharest

The 2019 edition of the international book fair Bookfest, which will be organized at Romexpo in northern Bucharest between May 29 and June 2, means more than 150 exhibitors and about 1 million books, as well as over 400 events organized by participants. The guest country of this year’s edition is Great Britain.

“Bookfest 2019 gathers more than 150 exhibitors in Romexpo's largest pavilion with a surface of over 15,000 square meters, and the stands of publishers and exhibitors occupy more than half of this surface. There will be about 1 million books, including 4,000 new releases, over 400 events, and the Children’s Day will be celebrated at Bookfest Junior. We estimate 100,000 visitors,” said Grigore Arsene, the president of the Romanian Publishers' Association, according to News.ro.

Ten British authors will be present at Bookfest 2019, including a Romanian living in UK. These are Claire North, Sarah Perry, Clare Mackintosh, Mahsuda Snaith, Kirsty Logan, Fiona Mozley, Ross Wellford, Arabella McIntyre-Brown, Neal Layton and Eugen Ovidiu Chirovici. Great Britain’s stand will cover 120 sqm and will host several events such as book launches or debates on various topics.

Bookfest 2019 will be open daily between May 29 and June 2, starting 10:00.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bookfest-Salonul International de Carte)