Bucharest area where public can welcome Pope Francis extended

The area dedicated to those who want to welcome Pope Francis during his visit in Bucharest, on May 31, has been extended from the St. Iosif Cathedral to the Revolution Square. Previously, the area covered the streets around the cathedral.

As such, an area with 5,000 chairs will be set up in the capital’s George Enescu Square and Revolution Square. Two stages will be set up, one in front of the St. Iosif Cathedral, where prayers will be conducted throughout the day of May 31, and another one in George Enescu Square, where artistic events and prayers will take place. The Pope will deliver a service at the St. Iosif Cathedral during the evening of May 31. At the same time, mobile confessionals will be placed throughout the area.

The Pope’s visit to Bucharest, from the landing on the Otopeni Airport to the arrival at the St. Iosif Cathedral, will be broadcast on the 15 screens set up in the area. The Pope will travel by popemobile in the area between the cathedral and the Revolution Square, and will greet and bless the people who will wait for him on the streets in the area.

Some 40,000 people are expected in Bucharest for the event. Those who want to attend can register on the platform www.inscrieri.papalabucuresti.ro until May 15. An area will be available for those who did not register online.

Pope Francis will visit Romania between May 31 and June 2. Besides Bucharest, he will also visit Iaşi, Blaj and the Marian Sanctuary in Şumuleu-Ciuc.

The Pope is expected to arrive at the Henri Coandă Airport at 11:30 on May 31. From there, he will go to the Cotroceni Palace, where he will meet president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Viorica Dăncilă, and members of the civil society and the diplomatic corps. He will also deliver a speech while at Cotroceni. Afterwards, he will meet Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, and visit the newly-inaugurated People’s Cathedral. From there, he will travel to the St. Iosif Cathedral, where he will deliver the holy liturgy beginning 18:10.

(Photo: Edgar Jiménez/ Wikipedia)

