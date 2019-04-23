Chamber music concert series SoNoRo Conac focuses on France in 2019

This year’s edition of SoNoRo Conac, a series of chamber music concerts held in various patrimony buildings across the country, takes place within the framework of Romania-France cultural season.

Between April 24 and July 11, 16 concerts will be held in historical buildings that are representative for the Romanian cultural patrimony. Many of them are built in the eclectic French style of the turn of the 20th century. The focus on the country’s cultural exchange with France also reflects in the program of the event, which will feature many French composers and musicians.

Among the palaces, castles and mansions that will host this year’s concerts are Bran Castle; Peleș Castle in Sinaia; the Royal Palace in Bucharest, currently hosting the National Museum of Arts of Romania (MNAR); the castle in Arcuș, in Covasna county; Haller castle, close to Târgu Mureș; the fortified churches in Criț, Meșendorf and Viscri; the Neolog Synagogue in Oradea; the Cistercian Abbey in Cârța; the Art Museum in Craiova (pictured); the Communal Palace in Buzău; the Military Palace in Brașov; and the Astra Library in Sibiu.

The series will kick off with a concert at the Art Museum in Craiova, designed by French architect Paul Gottereau. The program of the April 24 concert includes works by Franz Schubert, Maurice and Jean Cras, performed by Francesco Ionașcu (violin), Răzvan Popovici (viola), and Marcin Sieniawski (cello).

SoNoRo Conac aims to bring to public attention the multitude of local patrimony buildings which need to be reintroduced into the cultural circuit.

Access to the SoNoRo Conac concerts is based on invitation or reservation. Further details here.

(Photo: Transcedentalia/ Wikipedia)

