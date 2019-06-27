Weekend calendar: Garbage, Ronan Keating concerts, Bucharest International Film Festival, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:
Disturbed concert: June 27 at Arenele Romane. Tickets are sold out.
Nicky Jam, Rae Sremmurd, Karol G concerts: June 28 at Arenele Romane. Tickets can be purchased here.
Garbage concert: June 29 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets are available here.
Ronan Keating concert: June 29 at Teleferic Grand Hotel in Brasov. Tickets are available here.
Bucharest International Film Festival: ongoing, ends June 30. More on the program and tickets here.
Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.
Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.
Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.
Movie openings:
Long Shot
Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen
Toy Story 4
Starring: Joan Cusack, Tom Hanks, Patricia Arquette, Keegan-Michael Key, Keanu Reeves
(Photo: Paul Anderson/ Wikipedia)