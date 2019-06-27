Weekend calendar: Garbage, Ronan Keating concerts, Bucharest International Film Festival, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:

Disturbed concert: June 27 at Arenele Romane. Tickets are sold out.

Nicky Jam, Rae Sremmurd, Karol G concerts: June 28 at Arenele Romane. Tickets can be purchased here.

Garbage concert: June 29 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets are available here.

Ronan Keating concert: June 29 at Teleferic Grand Hotel in Brasov. Tickets are available here.

Bucharest International Film Festival: ongoing, ends June 30. More on the program and tickets here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Long Shot

Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen

Toy Story 4

Starring: Joan Cusack, Tom Hanks, Patricia Arquette, Keegan-Michael Key, Keanu Reeves

