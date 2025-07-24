Weekend calendar: Jennifer Lopez concert in Bucharest, ICon Arts Transylvania, ARTmania in Sibiu and more

In Bucharest, it’s the weekend of the JLo concert, while music and film festivals are happening in Sibiu, Alba Iulia and other localities in Transylvania.

In Bucharest:

Jennifer Lopez concert

July 27

The city’s Constituţiei Square will host this concert that is part of the singer’s Up All Night tour. More details here.

Magic Summer

Until August 13

The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that kicked off with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă

Unil July 31

This duo exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

ICon Arts Transylvania

July 26 – August 11

The festival brings together emerging artists, well-known mentors, and classical music, contemporary and jazz performance in a celebration of creativity and artistic excellence. The event is held in 17 localities in the counties of Sibiu, Cluj and Mureș. More details on the program here.

ARTMania

July 25 – July 26

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts this festival that lines up Dream Theater with Mike Portnoy and an extended set, the explosive show of the band Extreme, with their timeless hit "More Than Words" and the mastery of Nuno Bettencourt. The full program is available here.

Alba Iulia Music and Film Festival

July 25 – July 27

The Alba Carolina Fortress is the setting for this event, where the public can attend film screenings and concerts, for both children and adults. More on the program here.

(Photo: Yulia Grigoryeva | Dreamstime.com)

