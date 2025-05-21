Film Garden: Bucharest venue hosting outdoor film screenings reopens this month

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will reopen for this year’s season on May 28, Creart, the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of the Municipality of Bucharest, announced.

The program opens with the DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival, the event dedicated to music documentaries. Between May 28 and June 1, the public can see Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus (May 28), Born to Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf (May 29), Becoming Madonna (May 30), LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (May 31), and Ace of Base: All That She Wants (June 1).

The Romanian Film Evening series, a staple of the program, will open with a screening of Bogdan Mureșanu’s The New Year That Never Came, scheduled for June 5. After the screening, the film crew will participate in a discussion with the audience.

The series dedicated to Romanian film will continue on June 12 and June 26, and throughout the 2025 season. The selection curated by film critic Ileana Bîrsan “offers viewers the opportunity to explore the universe of local cinema through carefully selected screenings and dialogues, with the audience invited to participate in interactive question and answer sessions, alongside directors, actors, and producers.”

The International Film Evening series will screen Poor Things (June 6), Bad Boys: Ride or Die (June 7), Dumb Money (June 8), Ordinary Angels (June 13), Wicked Little Letters (June 14), Young Woman and the Sea (June 15), Mulan (June 19), The Outrun (June 20), Saturday Night (June 21), The Art of Racing in the Rain (June 27) and Twisters (June 28).

On June 29, the venue will host a concert delivered by pianist Horia Mihail. The program covers, among others, pieces offered as encores in his tours, held from 2011 to the present.

The program of outdoor screenings runs until September 28. Tickets are available at Eventbook and the Creart Ticket Agency in Alexandru Lahovari Square

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

